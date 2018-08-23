5 Lesser Known Facts about Hell in a Cell match

One of the most dangerous matches in WWE history.

No match in the WWE has made, and destroyed, more in-ring careers than Hell in a Cell match. Ever since the first appearance of the match back in 1997, the match has become a staple of the WWE programming, and can easily be regarded as one of the most dangerous stipulation matches in WWE along with Elimination Chamber.

Often associated with names like The Undertaker and Triple H, who have been part of 14 and 9 matches inside the structure respectively, this stipulation match has produced some of the most violent and famous matches in the history of WWE. Even though the over usage of the structure in recent times has decreased the excitement of the match, one can not deny that the match is still more popular than most of the stipulation matches.

Fans will witness the return of the Cell after a year when the WWE visits San Antonio for the 10th annual Hell in a Cell event in September. At this moment, WWE has a whole bunch of matches - Styles/Joe, Roman/Braun, Hardy/Orton and Becky/Charlotte - that can take place inside the cell.

Having been a part of the WWE programming for two decades, the Cell has witnessed a number of interesting stats and facts over the years, some of which are very well known to the fans. There are a few other vital facts that the fans are unaware of. Here are the 5 less known facts about The Demonic Structure that is Hell in a Cell.

Worst Win/Loss Record

Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy hold this infamous record.

Winning a Hell in a Cell match is not an easy task, especially when you are facing the likes of The Undertaker and Triple H, two of the most prolific guys in the match's history. WWE Hall of Famer, and himself a Hell in a Cell legend, Mick Foley learned this the hard way, as he holds the infamous record of the worst record in the history of Hell in a Cell match.

Under his more popular personas of Mankind and Mick Foley, Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy was part of 4 Hell in a Cell matches and failed to emerge victorious in all of them. He first lost, along with Kane, to the team of Undertaker and Steve Austin on an episode of Raw in 1998. This was followed by the loss to The Undertaker in that universally known match at King of the Ring 1998 and a no contest against Kane on Raw two months later.

His last appearance, as Cactus Jack, ended in a loss to Triple H in a Career Threatening match for WWF Title at No Way Out 2000, giving him a record of 0 wins, 3 losses and 1 no contest in 4 appearances. Closely following Foley at second place is a surprising name in the Prodigal Son himself, Shane McMahon, who has 3 losses in 3 appearances to his name. Despite that horrendous record, Foley's matches against Taker and Triple H are considered as two of the best matches in the history.

