5 lesser known facts about Hell in a Cell matches

Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell 2018 is around the corner. The match cards looks exciting and the build to the Pay Per View (PPV) has been awesome, especially on SmackDown.

Everyone is familiar with Hell in a Cell and their major records. The Undertaker has won the most matches inside the cell, with Triple H trailing behind him. WWE recently posted that if he successfully defends his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns will become the third guy to successfully defend a title inside the structure.

These are all well-known facts. But this list is about rather lesser known facts. So lets take a look at some Hell in a Cell facts that you might not know.

#5 Mankind is the ONLY superstar to compete in 3 Hell in a Cell matches in the same year

Mick Foley

In 1998, there were 3 Hell in a Cell matches. Mankind was the only superstar to be a part of all 3. This includes his famous match against The Undertaker, where he was thrown off the top of the cell to the announcer's desk.

In total, Mick Foley has participated in 4 Hell in a Cell matches, but is yet to win a match inside the demonic structure.

#4 There was a dark 5 man Hell in a Cell match on a RAW episode

Hell in a Cell

In WWE, dark matches are very common. However a dark Hell in a Cell match - not so common. On the September 26 2011 episode of RAW, John Cena defended his WWE Championship against CM Punk, Dolph Ziggler, Alberto Del Rio, and Jack Swagger.

Cena pinned Swagger to retain his championship

#3 Currently Randy Orton is the only full-time superstar with most Hell in a Cell appearances

Randy Orton

Randy Orton has six hell in a cell appearances. He is third on the list of superstars with most appearances, sitting behind The Undertaker (14) and Triple H (8). He also has 3 wins to his name, defeating John Cena, Sheamus, and Daniel Bryan.

