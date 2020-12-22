5 Likeliest Challengers for Sasha Banks & the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship after Carmella 

Even though the content that's been dished out on RAW every week may not be to everyone's liking, one has to admit that WWE SmackDown has been on fire in recent weeks, with the quality of television that's being served to us. Leading the charge for the women's division is Sasha Banks.

She has just concluded a fantastic feud with Carmella, making us wonder what's next for her and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Here are five possible feuds that the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and Mandalorian star, Sasha Banks, could move to next.

#5 WWE SmackDown star Natalya could mix it up with Sasha Banks

The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be!! — Rico Sanchez Jr. (@RSJr) December 11, 2020

Natalya picked up a massive win over WWE SmackDown star Bayley not long ago. It is surprising because, ordinarily, one would have assumed that Bayley would go over in such a major bout. Maybe Natalya is being groomed as a future opponent for Sasha Banks and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship?

Bayley tapped to Natalya but beat Bianca Belair. That’s WWE’s booking in a nut shell #smackdown — Kevin (@BonafideHeat) December 19, 2020

If a Sasha Banks vs. Natalya feud does happen, we know that Natalya is not going to become the next WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, not because she lacks the skills, but because of how she's been presented thus far.

What we do know, however, is that she is a ring general and can have really competitive matches against Sasha Banks when the bell rings.

This is likely to be a short-lived feud, stretching only until the Royal Rumble if it does happen, where Natalya and Sasha Banks have competitive matches and The Boss comes out on top, with the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship firmly in her grasp.

Do you guys think that Natalya has it in her to become the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at some point down the line in her current avatar?