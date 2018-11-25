5 Likeliest feuds for Lars Sullivan on RAW and SmackDown

We take a closer look at the top feuds WWE could book Lars Sullivan in, on RAW or SmackDown

Lars Sullivan is a mountain of a man who has been making headlines over the past few days, after the WWE began airing vignettes advertising his upcoming main roster debut.

The WWE has kept Sullivan's future plans under wraps ever since, and has been extremely secretive about whether he'll make his main roster debut on the RAW or SmackDown brand.

However, one thing is for sure -- "The Rocky Mountain Monster" will be making his long-awaited main roster debut very soon!

Today, we bring to you a select few feuds which the WWE could book Lars Sullivan in, either on RAW or on the SmackDown brand. (Please note: Our list has been prepared by taking into account a detailed analysis of the matches and feuds, WWE has booked Sullivan in during his time in NXT)...

#5 On RAW: Lars Sullivan could face Finn Balor, in a David vs. Goliath kind of feud

The WWE could book Lars Sullivan to feud with Finn Balor on RAW

Lars Sullivan, whose real name is Dylan Miley, signed with the WWE back in 2013, and has undergone strict training at the WWE Performance Center after he began training there full-time in 2014. Sullivan wrestled his first official professional wrestling match at WrestleMania Axxess -- during WrestleMania 31 week in March of 2015.

I'd like to note an important point regarding WWE's booking of Sullivan over the past 3 years: The most common pattern in the way Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the WWE Creative Team has booked the big man, is that he's usually paired in matches against smaller guys such as Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Michael Blais, Roderick Strong, Adam Cole and others.

Another key factor over here, is that most of the aforementioned smaller wrestlers, who are very talented, are booked to be dominated throughout the match by Sullivan. And even if the smaller wrestler somehow wins the match, the WWE has been careful to not let Sullivan lose "clean".

In fact, some of my friends who don't follow the NXT brand, and only watch RAW and SmackDown, were surprised when I told them that Sullivan's pinfall loss to NXT Champion Aleister Black at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II (June 16th, 2018), was the first time Sullivan was beaten by way of pinfall in the NXT brand.

The facts that have been noted above, prove how much WWE values Sullivan as a top-tier star. And with that being said, if he debuts on RAW, all signs point towards the WWE booking Sullivan against one of the most charismatic performers in the business today -- a man who happens to be much smaller than Sullivan -- Finn Balor...However, Balor isn't the only one who's in danger on RAW...

