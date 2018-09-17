5 Likely opponents for Brock Lesnar after his return at Hell in a Cell

Who's next on Brock Lesnar's hit list after his return at Hell in a Cell?

Who's next?

That has to be the question everyone in the WWE Universe is wondering after Brock Lesnar shocked the world by returning at Hell in a Cell and laying out Strowman and Reigns to end the show. Not only was the move a surprise, especially since most thought he would be training for the UFC, it also allowed Strowman to lose without actually losing.

With that being said and Lesnar seemingly back for a few more matches in WWE before his fight in UFC, who will be Lesnar's opponent moving forward? Interestingly enough, WWE seems to have a lot of options when it comes to an opponent for Lesnar, but who stands out above the rest?

While it's impossible to know for sure what WWE's plan is moving forward, it is possible to predict who someone's opponent will be based on past actions. Of course, WWE has been known to change their own plans from time to time, but here are five likely opponents for The Beast Incarnate.

#5 The Shield

The Shield versus Brock Lesnar. Who wins?

Maybe this is a bit of a fantasy booking, but if WWE really wants to make things interesting, why not throw Lesnar in the ring with all three members of The Shield? At least that if Lesnar loses the match, it won't hurt him that badly and would be a great continuation of Lesnar's storyline with Roman Reigns.

Of course, it doesn't make that much sense when you look at the Universal title picture, but The Shield versus Brock Lesnar could be a great way to set up for that. In fact, WWE could even paint it as Lesnar wanting the match so he can incapacitate Reigns Shield brethren and leave him vulnerable for a future title match.

In the end, that would set up a lot of interesting possibilities moving forward and could be a great way to get The Shield over as more of a face than ever before. Imagine it! If Lesnar were to beat up Ambrose and Rollins to a point where they can't help Reigns defend his title, it's going to create a very frenzied situation.

Not only that, it also sets up the opportunity for Ambrose and Rollins to stay on the shelf for a bit and make a return to help Reigns when the time is right. Again, it's not perfect, it doesn't necessarily involve the Universal title, but it is a way of setting up another match between Reigns and Lesnar and creates interesting television in the process.

