5 likely WWE opponents for Ronda Rousey after WrestleMania 35

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 251 // 31 Mar 2019, 22:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey has been the Raw Women's champion since SummerSlam 2018

Ronda Rousey will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7.

The following night, “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” is due to appear on the April 8 episode of Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn, New York, but she is not currently being advertised for any more WWE appearances over the next few weeks.

Rumours in early 2019 began to spread that the UFC Hall of Famer could leave WWE after WrestleMania 35. However, the company quickly denied the speculation, releasing the following statement: "Ronda Rousey is under contract with WWE until April 10, 2021. Whether she wants to start a family is a private matter."

Regardless of Rousey’s post-WrestleMania return date to the squared circle, she is certain to compete again in WWE at some point again in 2019, whether that means she becomes a Brock Lesnar-esque part-time champion or whether she simply takes a break before coming back around the time of SummerSlam.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five opponents who the WrestleMania main-eventer must face after this year’s “Show of Shows”.

#5 Becky Lynch

This one is a no-brainer, isn’t it? Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have been feuding on-screen and off-screen ever since their Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2018 was cancelled due to Lynch suffering a broken nose and concussion at the hands of Nia Jax on Raw.

The two rivals will square off, along with Charlotte Flair, in the first women’s main event in WrestleMania history next week, but many fans believe that Rousey vs. Lynch is the match that everyone wants to see, with Flair taken out of the equation.

No matter who walks away as champion from WrestleMania 35, there will still be people who want to see this storyline continue with “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” and “The Man” finally going one-on-one in a WWE ring.

It didn’t happen at Survivor Series. It won’t happen at WrestleMania. Money In The Bank, perhaps? SummerSlam?

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement