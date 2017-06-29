5 little known facts about the WWE Hall of Fame

Did you know these little tidbits about the WWE Hall of Fame?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jun 2017, 22:54 IST

The Hall of Fame can provide heartwarming moments

The WWE Hall of Fame seems to divide opinions. On the one hand, it is the pinnacle of achievement in professional wrestling, and it is a great honour to be inducted. On the other hand, however, it is filled with politics and the WWE pushing its own agenda, leaving some people to express their disgust at how things are run.

No matter what your opinion is, though, there is no denying the fact that the Hall of Fame is filled with some of the most notable names in the history of the business. With all the hoopla surrounding the induction on the night before Wrestlemania every year, there are a lot of eyes on the event when the list of inductees are announced, and the ceremony itself rolls around.

And, sure everyone knows the major points when it comes to the Hall of Fame such as the Chyna issue and that active superstars are generally not included, but there are quite a few fascinating facts which aren’t quite as well known. So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 little-known facts about the WWE Hall of Fame:

#5 The WWE Hall of Fame was created to honour Andre the Giant

Andre the Giant was the first member of the WWE Hall of Fame

Andre the Giant was one of the most beloved superstars ever to walk the face of the planet, and it left fans all around the world devastated when he passed away in 1993. Just a couple of months after The Frenchman’s death, the WWE announced that it would be creating a Hall of Fame to honour the fallen giant.

He was the first and only inductee into the Hall of Fame that year, and the whole concept grew from there to become one of the most prestigious honours in the entire world of professional wrestling. Say what you will about the WWE, but it was a grand gesture to create such a tribute to the legacy of one of the greatest superstars in the history of the sport.

Also read: 10 shocking moments from WWF (WWE) 1993