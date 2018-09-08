5 Little-Known WWE Facts You Didn't Know About Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels has had an illustrious WWE career

Shawn Michaels is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the history of the business, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2011 and still holds a number of records in WWE despite not stepping in the ring for more than eight years.

Recently there has been speculation that Michaels will finally make his long-awaited return to the squared circle to take on The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia in November, but as of yet, this is yet to be confirmed. There isn't a wrestling fan in the world that hasn't heard of Shawn Michaels, but there are many fans who will be unaware of some of the little-known facts about Michaels that have built him into the icon that he is today.

#5 Michaels trained to be a wrestler when he was just 19-years-old

Michaels started training when he was just 19

Shawn Michaels has been a consistent face in the company over the past three decades, but whilst many fans think that the former WWE Champion had an easy route to WWE because he had a natural talent this definitely wasn't the case.

Michaels began training to be a professional wrestler when he was just 19-years-old and his training reportedly come cheap since the star was forced to pay around $3,000 for just two months of training with José Lothario.

Michaels later went on to make his debut in WWE back in 1987 when he was just 22-years-old which means that the former Champion worked hard for around three years before he gained the attention of WWE but as you are about to find out, this didn't go to plan.

