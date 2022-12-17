5 Liv Morgan matches we need to see in WWE in 2023

Liv Morgan had quite the year in WWE. She began 2022 by competing for the RAW Women's Championship, and although she came up short, her stock rose considerably. She then formed a tag team with Rhea Ripley before briefly feuding with The Judgment Day.

Her career truly took off mid-way through the year, however. Morgan was part of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and won the bout. She immediately cashed in the briefcase that same night and won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey.

While Liv would ultimately lose the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, she has remained in a good spot since, defeating the likes of Sonya Deville and now teaming up with Tegan Nox.

With a fantastic 2022 soon to be in the rearview mirror, fans are already looking ahead to 2023. What will The Miracle Kid do after capturing her first-ever title the prior year? There are a handful of matches that really should happen in the next 12 months.

Below are five Liv Morgan matches we need to see in WWE in 2023.

#5. Valhalla and Liv could clash after once being tag team partners

The Gods have allegedly spoken to Valhalla. The female accompanier of The Viking Raiders recently appeared on television, but she had previously spent plenty of time with WWE back when she was known as Sarah Logan.

Logan was one-third of The Riott Squad, a group also featuring Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. The trio joined the main roster together and formed a tight bond that remains to this very day. Their real-life relationship is exactly why this match needs to happen.

Valhalla is a dramatic shift from the Sarah Logan that Liv knew from The Riott Squad, but Liv has also evolved ever since. The two characters have split off in opposite directions, which makes their inevitable clash very intriguing. Will Valhalla care about their friendship? Most likely not. That may be a struggle for Morgan and an interesting storyline.

#4. Bianca Belair and Liv are both beloved babyfaces

If anybody in WWE had a better year than Liv Morgan, it was Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE won the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania in an epic clash, but that was only the beginning of a fantastic year.

Since winning the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania, Bianca has turned away challenger after challenger, including defeating Becky Lynch at SummerSlam and Team Damage CTRL at Survivor Series WarGames.

Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan could be a big match if booked correctly. Both women had strong 2022s and both are top babyfaces on their respective rosters. The two eventually clashing at a major event could make for a memorable match and one that benefits both stars. Liv likely still wants the RAW Women's Championship after all.

#3. Charlotte Flair would be a major test for The Miracle Kid

Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus

Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE. She's held over a dozen championships while in WWE, including on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. Unfortunately, The Queen's 2022 didn't quite live up to her past glory.

The year started off promising for Flair. She walked into WrestleMania as the SmackDown Women's Champion and even managed to retain her title against Ronda Rousey. The Queen then lost the title shortly thereafter and took time away to get married to Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn't been on television since.

After more than six months away, Charlotte is likely chomping at the bit to return. One feud she could have once she returns to television is with Liv Morgan. The Miracle Kid's star rose with Charlotte's exit, which makes the two battling natural. Can Liv hang with The Queen? It would be interesting to find out.

#2. Cora Jade is rapidly becoming the top heel of WWE NXT

NXT's Cora Jade

WWE fans who only watch Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown may not be familiar with Cora Jade quite yet. Given her talent level, the WWE Universe will likely soon find themselves experincing the Generation of Jade.

Cora is one of the brightest prospects on NXT. Throughout 2022 she won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles and turned heel, showing an all-new side of herself. The vindictive and cruel Jade has tormented the likes of Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez.

If Cora joins the main roster in 2023, she would be the perfect rival for Liv. Both stars are extremely talented but on the small side. Their personalities would clash in the best way possible too. Plus, both stars carry around bats. A big-time bout between Liv Morgan and Cora Jade could be incredible.

#1. Tegan Nox and Liv clashing would be very intriguing

Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan

Tegan Nox spent most of 2022 out of action. The Welsh superstar was released by WWE in November 2021 and due to a no-compete clause and then visa issues, Nox was unable to wrestle throughout most of the year.

Thankfully, the talented star returned to WWE just a handful of weeks ago. She saved Liv from a beating by Damage CTRL and the two are now a tag team on Friday Night SmackDown. Their new alliance is exactly why a match between the two should happen in 2023.

Their tag team doesn't necessarily have to end come next year. If there's chemistry between the two, they could be a fantastic duo who works together long-term. Regardless, the partners having a major bout on an episode of SmackDown for a title opportunity of some kind could have the audience rooting for both talented women.

