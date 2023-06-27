5 Logical outcomes for WWE Money in the Bank 2023

After a strong performance at Night of Champions, WWE will look to continue the momentum as the company presents Money in the Bank 2023 on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Money in the Bank is one of WWE's most hyped shows of the year and has become the fifth-biggest show of the year. At the same time, some of the recent winners of the match have left a lot to be desired. However, this year has a lot of promise as all of the competitors in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match have never held a world championship.

Aside from the two MITB matches, Cody Rhodes will take on Dominik Mysterio. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will take on The Usos in the “Bloodline Civil War.” Finally, Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor.

This article will explore five logical outcomes for WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

#5 Dominik Mysterio beats Cody Rhodes

In one of the more random matches in recent memory, Cody Rhodes will take on Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank.

Many fans expected Rhodes to be the favorite to win the Men’s Money in the Bank match. The thought was that Rhodes would call his shot and challenge Roman Reigns again at SummerSlam.

The logical outcome for this match is for Dominik Mysterio to beat Cody Rhodes. While this sounds ridiculous on paper, it makes sense when you look at the future. WWE plans to do the rubber match between Rhodes and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

It makes sense that Lesnar would pop up at MITB, especially with it being in London. This would also get Dom even more heat as he can brag about beating Cody.

#4 Seth Rollins beats Finn Balor to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

In a title rematch seven years in the making, Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank.

This rivalry dates back to SummerSlam 2016, when Balor defeated Rollins to become the inaugural Universal Champion. However, he had to relinquish the title the next night due to injury.

The logical outcome for this match is for Seth Rollins to beat Finn Balor to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary just won the championship, and his workhorse champion character is working. The more interesting thing is what happens with Balor if he loses with the growing tensions between him and Damian Priest.

#3 The Usos beat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

In a match labeled as the “Bloodline Civil War,” Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will team up to take on The Usos.

In the story that keeps on delivering, The Usos have finally turned on Reigns after having enough of how they were being treated. Now, we finally have the breakaway we have been waiting for.

The logical outcome for this match is for The Usos to beat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. It seems like the plan is for one or both of the Usos to take on Roman at SummerSlam in August. The best way to accomplish that is for one to pick up the pinfall victory here.

#2 IYO SKY wins 2023 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

In the 2023 version of the Women’s Money in the Bank match, Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Trish Stratus will compete for the briefcase.

The one major issue with past Women’s Money in the Bank matches is that the winners typically cash in on the same night or soon after. Only Carmella, the inaugural winner of the women's match, held it for a prolonged period.

The logical outcome for this match is for SKY to win the 2023 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Ever since her match at Backlash against Bianca Belair, where the crowd was firmly in her corner. SKY has had a bigger spotlight on her. With tension slowly growing between her and Bayley, as well as the dream match waiting between her and Asuka. IYO is the best option for the briefcase this year.

#1 LA Knight Wins 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

In the 2023 version of the Men’s Ladder Match, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul will compete for the briefcase.

The Men’S MITB needs some serious rehabilitation. Since 2017, the match has had an odd winner like Otis in 2020. Or a poorly booked cash-in, like Austin Theory cashing in for the United States Championship just last year.

The logical outcome for this match is for LA Knight to win the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. While a case can be made for having Priest or Paul winning the match, Knight is the perfect guy, and there may never be a better chance for him. Even though he is a heel, he’s extremely over with the fanbase. His mic skills and charisma are off the charts, and he can go in the ring. Him winning and cashing in down the one on the World Heavyweight Champion will get a huge pop, like with Dolph Ziggler in 2013.

