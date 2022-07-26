5 logical outcomes at WWE SummerSlam 2022

It is the Biggest Party of the Summer and we are all invited! WWE will look to continue its strong PLE event as this Saturday's WWE SummerSlam 2022 will air live on NBC's Peacock app from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

SummerSlam is WWE's second or third biggest event of the year, depending on who you ask. The annual summer event is usually seen as the unofficial end of summer for wrestling fans. However, that won't be the case this year as the event has moved up in the WWE calendar to July from its typical August date.

This year's summer event will be headlined by one last encounter between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, with the two facing off in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Elsewhere on the card, Liv Morgan will defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. The Street Profits will also go one-on-one with The Usos in a follow-up to their classic match at Money in the Bank.

In this article, we will explore five logical outcomes for WWE SummerSlam 2022. Let’s begin!

5. Bobby Lashley retains WWE United States Championship

Will Lashley remain a dominant force?

In a rematch from Money in the Bank, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE United States Championship against Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory.

This match saw the most shocking outcome at Money in the Bank, when The Almighty became the new champion. However, Theory won the Men's Money in the Bank Match later that night.

The logical outcome for this match would be for Bobby Lashley to retain the WWE United States Championship. Lashley has been built as an unstoppable force for quite a while now. He is one of the few babyfaces that WWE has managed to overcome with the crowds and is a threat to Roman Reigns.

The Money in the Bank briefcase holder also tends to lose quite a lot, so Theory taking a loss to Lashley at SummerSlam wouldn't be the end of the world for him.

4. Liv Morgan beats Ronda Rousey to retain WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Will Liv Morgan's dream ride continue?

Liv Morgan will defend her newly won WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam against Ronda Rousey. This comes after Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on the same night to defeat Rousey.

WWE once again had the winner of the Women's Money in the Bank Match cash in on the same night or shortly after. The only exception to this was Carmella, the inaugural winner of the match.

The logical outcome for this match would be to have Liv Morgan beat The Baddest Woman on the Planet to retain her championship. Fans are fully behind Liv at the moment and taking the title off of her after just winning it would not be a good move.

While WWE might not want Ronda to lose clean, they can always pull the Charlotte Flair card. Charlotte hasn't been seen since losing at WrestleMania Backlash. Her return seems imminent. Having the returning Queen cost Ronda the title would also give SmackDowna a non-title women's feud, which the show desperately needs.

3. The Usos beat the Street Profits to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

How will these two teams top their Money in the Bank Match?

At SummerSlam, The Usos and The Street Profits will look to top their classic Money in the Bank match as they go one-on-one once again. This time, there will be a special guest referee in the form of Jeff Jarrett.

The two teams have amazing chemistry and this will give them the chance to steal the show. This time, however, the result is a bit more up in question as there are pros and cons to each team winning at SummerSlam.

The logical outcome for this match would be for the Usos to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. There have been teases of the Street Profits going their separate ways recently. Montez Ford has star written all over him and he seems primed for a huge push. Angelo Dawkins is no slouch either, but Ford has a higher ceiling.

A loss at SummerSlam could kickstart Ford's push as we head towards the fall and the WWE Draft. Whether one member of the team turns on the other or goes to separate brands, this could be the end of the road for the Street Profits.

2. Bianca Belair beats Becky Lynch to retain the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Will this be their final chapter?

In what should be the conclusion to their year-long feud, Bianca Belair will defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

The feud will finally come full circle. At least year's SummerSlam, Belair was scheduled to defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks. After Banks did not compete, Becky made her long-awaited return and defeated Bianca in 26 seconds to capture the title.

Fast forward to SummerSlam 2022, Bianca is now the RAW Women's Champion after defeating Lynch at WrestleMania. The most likely logical outcome for this match is for Bianca Belair to defeat Becky Lynch and retain the WWE RAW Women's Championship. This would be the perfect place to end their feud once and for all. Although she is already established, a win at SummerSlam will solidify the EST as a megastar.

If WWE wants to end this story perfectly, they can also have Bianca defeat The Man in 25 seconds or less. This would send Becky over the edge and add to her eventual redemption story.

1 Roman Reign beats Brock Lesnar to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

One Last Time

At SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship one last time against Brock Lesnar. This time it will be a Last Man Standing Match.

This match was not WWE's Plan A or B. The original plans for SummerSlam called for Reigns to defend the title against Randy Orton. Those plans changed once Orton injured his back and underwent surgery. Plan B was likely going to involve Cody Rhodes cashing in Money in the Bank for a one-on-one match against Reigns. This also couldn't happen due to Rhodes tearing his pectoral muscle and undergoing surgery. So, WWE went with the safe option in Brock Lesnar.

A logical outcome for this match would be for Reigns to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. With this match not being WWE's first choice for the show, there's no reason for Lesnar to win the title here. If Lesnar was going to dethrone The Tribal Chief, WrestleMania 38 would have been the time since he was red hot at the time.

Another factor to keep in mind is Vince McMahon's retirement. There were rumors that Brock walked out of SmackDown the day McMahon retired. He did return later that night, but The Beast's future after SummerSlam is cloudy at this time.

