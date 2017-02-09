5 longest reigning Intercontinental Champions in WWE history

The Intercontinental Championship will always be a favourite for old school fans.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 09 Feb 2017, 14:58 IST

The IC Title has always had a beautiful design

When it comes to stepping stones towards the WWE Title, you won't find many better than the Intercontinental Championship. The secondary title has been a part of the company for well over 35 years now, and in that time, some of the best names in the business have held the strap at one point or another.

This includes The Rock, Stone Cold, Triple H, Ultimate Warrior and several more.

But interestingly enough when it comes to the men who had the longest reigns in history, none of the above names feature on the list. It goes to show that you don't necessarily have to hold onto the belt for a long time in order to have an impact, but at the same time, it proves how undervalued and underrated the men who feature here actually were.

One or two went on to become World Champions, but for the most part, their greatest accomplishment within the WWE was holding the Intercontinental Championship. So whether you were a fan of these guys or not, nobody can deny how important they are when it comes to the illustrious history of this legendary title.

With that said, it's time to take a look at the five longest reigning Intercontinental Champions in WWE history.

#5 Greg Valentine (285 days)

The Hammer had an interesting run with the belt

Over the course of his career which spanned more than four decades, Greg Valentine certainly made a name for himself within the business. The now 65-year-old held more than 40 championships around the world and had three separate tenures in World Wrestling Entertainment, with the second featuring his famous Intercontinental Championship run.

Valentine won the title on an edition of Maple Leaf Wrestling back in September 1984. The win came against Tito Santana who also held the belt for over 200 days, and it was Santana who would eventually get his revenge on Valentine by re-capturing the championship in July 1985, during a house show in Baltimore.

Still, you've got to appreciate Valentine's work. Onto another old school entrant that actually came before The Hammer.