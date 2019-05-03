5 Main Roster Superstars who could be heading back to NXT next after Killian Dain

Veronica Decoster FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 794 // 03 May 2019, 10:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will follow Killian Dain by moving to NXT?

There have been many WWE Superstars who have arrived from NXT to the main roster over the years. Some of them have achieved immense success on the main roster while some of them were better in NXT itself and shouldn't have moved to the main roster. The fans have been clamoring for some of those WWE Superstars to head back to NXT.

It seems WWE have heard their request as there are rumors that SmackDown Superstar Killian Dain will be heading back to NXT after not being used properly on the main roster since his debut a year ago. Now, Dain is not only the one who should head back to NXT. There are various other current stars who should head back to WWE's third major brand.

So here are five main roster Superstars who could be heading to NXT next...

#5 Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews debuted on the main roster after WrestleMania 32 in 2016. He was athletic and produced great in-ring matches but wasn't able to win any major feud. He later joined Titus O'Neil as a tag team, even that didn't make any change to his booking. Finally, he was split from him and recently was drafted to SmackDown as part of Superstar-Shake-Up 2019.

Although he was expected to be a huge star, he ended up getting lost in the shuffle. WWE failed to book him properly and the reason for that is he was called-up from NXT way too soon. He needs to head back to the WWE's development brand to once again establish his character properly and improve the things his character is lacking.

#4 No Way Jose

No Way Jose

While No Way Jose wasn't expected to be the main event star anyway due to his fun gimmick, he should have still been involved in lower mid-card feuds. Jose debuted on the main roster after WrestleMania 34 in 2018, he competed against enhancement talent in the beginning and then suddenly he vanished from WWE television.

He hasn't competed against any big star or major feud since his debut. Jose desperately needs a character change and some improvement in his in-ring action which could really make him a mid-card level star. All this can happen if he heads back to NXT. Then he could possibly have a new beginning in the company.

1 / 3 NEXT