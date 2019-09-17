5 main roster Superstars who could move to NXT

Liam Hoofe

NXT is getting ready for its big move

There has never been a better time to be a wrestling fan. The WWE has one of the most talented rosters it has ever had and with their big move to FOX right around the corner, you can really expect them to up their game in the coming weeks and months.

SmackDown is not the only brand that has found itself a new home though, with NXT set to make a move to the USA Network this month. The 'developmental' brand is set to become a two-hour show, which means that there may have to be some additions to their roster.

If the WWE is going to really establish the brand as just another part of the main roster, then adding a few main roster stars to the show to help pad things out will certainly not do any harm. With that in mind, let's take a look at five Superstars who could benefit from a move to NXT.

#5 Ember Moon

Ember Moon is no longer near the title scene on SmackDown

Ember Moon's time on the main roster has not really gone as planned. After starting strong, the former NXT Women's Champion's momentum soon fizzled out and she quickly became just another member of the roster.

A brief feud with Bayley earlier this year over the SmackDown Women's Championship was a reminder that the WWE hadn't totally forgotten about her, but with their attention now fully on the Four Horsewomen, it seems unlikely that Moon is going to be getting any attention anytime soon.

Ember Moon excelled when she was down in NXT and her programs with the likes of Asuka and Shayna Baszler were some of the best matches the brand's Women's Division has ever seen. Pitting her against the likes of Io Shirai and Mia Yum is guaranteed to deliver some exciting action and there are few fans who would sniff at the prospect of her challenging Shayna Baszler once again.

