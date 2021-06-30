5 male main roster WWE stars with the best win percentages

If you're a WWE wrestler in the men's division, the only thing that matters when you set foot inside the ring is getting the win, either via pin-fall, submission, knock-out or any other means.

That's because the simple fact is that if you are continuously winning wrestling matches you will more than likely end up as the world champion there, and then you'll more than likely retain that title going forward.

With that in mind, there are a handful of male WWE Superstars who are absolutely killing it in 2021, racking up significantly more wins than losses. Some are even undefeated on the main roster.

So let's take a look at the 5 WWE main roster Superstars with the highest win percentage in 2021 (who have wrestled in at least more than five matches)

#5. WWE SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns - 100%

'The Head of the Table' Roman Reigns has been on an entirely different level since becoming a villain on SmackDown Live and it's been a massive boost for his win/loss record in WWE this year.

'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns has gone through the entirety of 2021 so far without picking up a single loss. That's right! The WWE Universal Champion is undefeated in the seven matches he's taken part in this year.

Reigns has defended the Universal Title in all seven of those matches, once inside the Hell in a Cell, once in a Last Man Standing match and once in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania. The other four wins were in singles matches.

With Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso by his side, it looks like nobody will be coming close to beating Roman Reigns anytime soon, although the Rated-R Superstar recently returned and attacked Reigns, becoming the next challenger for his title. Can Edge be the one to end Reigns' undefeated streak?

