5 Major changes that won't happen with the end of the PG Era in WWE

As per reports, WWE's PG Era is officially ending after 14 years. The era was one of the longest in the company's history, being nearly four times as long as the Attitude Era (1998-2001) and over twice as long as the Ruthless Aggression Era (2002-2006).

The PG Era of WWE marked a major change in programming, with the company focusing on more family-friendly content and being far more advertiser-friendly.

This resulted in the most profitable period in the company's history, where its revenue has continued to skyrocket despite the pandemic.

However, it seems as though the company has decided to change direction, with NXT 2.0 first being considered for a change to TV-14, and now Monday Night RAW could officially change its rating.

However, a report stated that the change in ratings could prove to be a disappointing one to fans, many of whom expect a major shift in programming.

Let's look at five aspects of the company and its programming that are unlikely to change anytime soon:

#5. Return to highly violent and overly-sexualized content

Chair shots to the head have long been banned in WWE

The PG Era marked the complete end of acts like blading, chair shots to the head, and display of blood. Given the nature of professional wrestling, bleeding has happened several times since. However, it's not something that is encouraged.

Many fans hope that the change to TV-14 will bring back the more violent content of the Attitude and the Ruthless Aggression Era. At the same time, there is some speculation about more sexualized content.

Don't expect major changes in these departments, as WWE aims to be more advertiser-friendly.

#4. The return of the Divas Era

The Divas Era has been over for over six years now

The Divas Era isn't a fondly remembered one in WWE history. However, it would be ignorant to deny that it produced good superstars. The issue was that they were in the minority and were also given limited TV time.

The #GiveDivasAChance began in early 2015 when a match featuring Paige, Emma, and The Bella Twins lasted for just thirty seconds. Later that summer, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks debuted to begin the Divas Revolution that soon turned into the Women's Revolution and then the Women's Evolution.

WWE made sure that by WrestleMania 32 in 2016, they would begin a new era by starting a new lineage of the Women's Championship and disassociating themselves with the Divas Era. While the consensus seems to be that the company shouldn't outright forget its past, but it also made much progress with the women's division.

They have now had virtually every stipulation match that the men's division has, and there have been two WrestleMania main events featuring women (WrestleMania 35 and WrestleMania 37 Night 1).

Most fans will hope that the Divas division doesn't return, and there has been nothing to indicate that it will.

#3. The return of cartoon characters

The immortal Attitude Era roster

The Golden Era, the New Generation Era, and the Attitude Era were marked by an array of cartoonish characters. While Doink the Clown is perhaps the best example of this, there were several more forgettable names that many seem to avoid mentioning when romanticizing the aforementioned periods - particularly the Attitude Era.

The Attitude Era was a different time. In today's reality-based product, the cartoonish characters won't work anymore. Hence, don't expect the return of such characters anytime soon.

#2. WWE shifting away from targeting kids and a young audience

Some have speculated that since WWE is changing their flagship show from PG to TV-14, they will stop targeting children and younger audiences.

This isn't true. WWE is a company that is always looking to be younger and has been targeting children and younger audiences for a long time.

The family-friendly nature of the show makes it more marketable. While some edgier content might be included, it's unlikely that the company's target demographic will suddenly change overnight.

#1. Vince McMahon dropping creative control

Vince McMahon is no longer the CEO and Chairman of WWE

Vince McMahon has stepped back as the CEO and Chairman of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut he built. In the process, his daughter Stephanie has overtaken the roles on an interim basis. However, he remains in charge of creative.

Due to the increasing number of allegations against him, some have speculated that he will be forced out of the company entirely. But don't expect him to step away from his creative role anytime soon. He will likely stay in control for years to come.

