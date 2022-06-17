5 major changes that could happen after Vince McMahon steps down as WWE CEO & Chairman

24 hours ago, it would have been unimaginable that Vince McMahon would ever step down as Chairman and CEO of WWE. However, the unthinkable has happened. WWE Corporate put out a statement revealing that McMahon has stepped down from his role and he will only be a part of the creative team until the investigation is over.

Replacing him is his daughter Stephanie McMahon, who will take over as the interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE.

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

With the chaos that is set to unfold with the fallout of this, what are some of the short-term and long-term changes we will see in WWE with Vince McMahon gone?

#5 Is a Nick Khan takeover inevitable?

Enjoy: Full interview with WWE president Nick Khan on why he left CAA to take this job last year, the challenges of the past year, why the recent releases, the future of NXT, competition and much more. @btsportwwe Enjoy: youtu.be/ktcs_OgZ4tw Full interview with WWE president Nick Khan on why he left CAA to take this job last year, the challenges of the past year, why the recent releases, the future of NXT, competition and much more. @btsportwwe Enjoy: youtu.be/ktcs_OgZ4tw

It will be interesting to see how things shape up for Nick Khan amid allegations on Vince McMahon. He has only been in WWE for two years, but the company's President has been crucial in its growth and profits as well.

He hasn't been the most popular figure based on the reports that he is allegedly the man behind several releases. He told Ariel Helwani in an interview last year that it is Vince who makes the final decisions, but he has no issues taking the blame when things go wrong, and getting no credit when things go right.

Nick Khan finds himself in a key position, and in the long run, don't be surprised if he gets announced as the new Chairman and CEO of WWE. It won't be a popular decision because he isn't from a wrestling background, but nonetheless, it may very well happen.

#4 The possibility of WWE getting sold increases without Vince McMahon

Has WWE been targeting a sale in mind for a while now?

In the same interview we mentioned above, Nick Khan went into detail about whether WWE is for sale. Khan essentially stated that they are always open to offers, but it has never been a running conversation:

"We're an entrepreneurial company that Vince [McMahon] and others have built over the last 35 years or so and we always want to stay fresh and entrepreneurial. In our minds, when I say 'open for business', if somebody credible calls asking 'hey are you guys for sale?', it's 'What's your offer? What are you thinking?'" said Nick Khan.

Many fans have a common theory that WWE is attempting to make the company as profitable as possible for an eventual sale. With Vince McMahon gone, talks of a sale could accelerate and a giant like Disney could be involved.

#3 A huge improvement in the WWE broadcasting booth

Pat McAfee is WWE's most popular commentator today

It's common knowledge that WWE commentators have Vince McMahon in their ear at all times. He gives them instructions and has often been criticized for micromanaging commentators and making the broadcast booth sound generic and formulaic.

This is something that could change drastically in light of recent events. Michael Cole has been praised for his calls in events such as The Beast In The East (2015 WWE Network Special) where he didn't have McMahon in his ears.

WWE has a talented set of commentators spread across three brands, from Pat McAfee to Corey Graves and Jimmy Smith, among others. There could be a lot more freedom and subsequently, improvement in the broadcast booth.

#2 Fewer budget cuts to take place?

Vince McMahon and Triple H

This is perhaps the singular point on this list that is up for debate. Many WWE fans feel that the mass releases over the last two years in the company have been to show sizeable profits to shareholders, and potentially "fattening" the company up for a sale.

However, Vince McMahon indeed makes the final call, and it wouldn't be surprising if there are significantly lesser cuts moving forward. If anything, the recovery from the pandemic (which never affected WWE in a big way anyway) could lead to more hires.

#1 Revamp in old-time backstage figures

Bruce Prichard returned to WWE a few years ago

Vince McMahon has long been surrounded by people who he has known for decades. The likes of John Laurinaitis, Michael P.S. Hayes, Bruce Prichard, and the late Pat Patterson have been key figures to the former WWE Chairman, and quite a few of the old-timers still hold key roles.

The takeover of Stephanie McMahon could potentially see her and Nick Khan make a revamp of the old-time figures in favor of younger names, as it falls into WWE's vision of constantly wanting to be a young product.

