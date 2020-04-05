5 Major changes that must take place in NXT after 2020 WrestleMania 36

There are some very interesting things that must happen on NXT after WrestleMania to shake up the brand.

Will brand switches and debuts light up the Black & Gold brand after the big event?

A lot of interesting things could happen on the Black & Gold brand

NXT has been cruising through as the top brand of WWE since Survivor Series 2019. While the event may have seen the brand get lucky during several matches, they have proven that it wasn’t just luck that got them over during the pay-per-view.

As the months have passed by, we’ve seen some interesting changes take place in NXT, and the build-up to WrestleMania has provided the brand even more exposure in 2020.

With a lot going on in all three brands, and WWE trying to give fans something to cheer about during a global pandemic, there are some things that must happen in NXT over the next few weeks, especially after WrestleMania 36.

Not only will this strengthen the brand and make it even bigger, but possibly also allow it to increase its presence and viewership.

In this article, we will look at the 5 major changes that should take place in NXT after WrestleMania 36 to bring the brand parallel to the other brands.

#5 The Superstar Shakeup must include the Black & Gold brand

Certain Superstars could benefit from being moved to NXT

For years, we’ve seen Superstars from NXT graduate to RAW or SmackDown once they are ready. The Superstar Shakeup, which usually takes place after WrestleMania each year, takes a handful of Superstars from NXT and puts them either on RAW or SmackDown. However, we don’t see any Superstar move to NXT in the process.

During the past several months, WWE has been shown the rest of the industry that NXT is at par with RAW and SmackDown, especially since competition has started to rise.

Superstars such as Tyler Breeze, Finn Balor, and Killian Dain have returned to NXT after making an impact on RAW and SmackDown, and this time WWE must switch the Superstars to the Black and Gold brand as well.

This will allow NXT to get a pool of experienced men and women and increase the competition on the brand.

It will also give the Superstars something different to do and new titles to chase while getting into some fresh rivalries rather than renewing old ones.

