5 Major Consequences of Karrion Kross possibly relinquishing his NXT Championship

NXT TakeOver XXX was a solid show that ended with an incredible match for the NXT Championship. In the end, it was Karrion Kross who was able to defeat Keith Lee and claim the top prize of the Black and Gold brand of WWE.

Unfortunately, Kross's celebration was cut short due to an injury that he sustained during the match. Following was the statement released by WWE, revealing that Karrion Kross separated his shoulder.

WWE medical staff confirmed that Kross sustained a separated acromioclavicular joint during his battle with The Limitless One. Despite the injury, a determined Kross took down the champion, showing incredible toughness by lifting Lee up for a devastating Doomsday Saito off the middle rope to claim the NXT Championship.

It was further revealed that Karrion Kross would be going through an MRI scan on Monday to determine the extent of his injury. In the worst case, it might keep him out of action for at least a few months, which would, unfortunately, mean that he would have to relinquish his NXT Championship.

As much as we hope that is not the case and Kross gets well soon, let's take a look at the five major consequences if Karrion Kross is forced to relinquish the NXT Championship due to his injury. Yet another reminder of the risks these Superstars take every time they step into the ring.

#5 Massive setback for NXT and their future planning

Triple H tells media on the #NXTTakeOver post-show conference call last night that Karrion Kross likely separated his shoulder during his match with Keith Lee and will have an MRI scan today. Here’s the moment it happened. Keeping fingers Krossed for him pic.twitter.com/t9mhwdCTjp — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) August 23, 2020

There is so much planning that goes behind the storylines that unfold on NXT. The decision to put the NXT title on Karrion Kross would have been made after a lot of planning and him having to relinquish the title unexpectedly would be a massive setback for NXT.

It would be interesting to see how does the Black and Gold brand of WWE overcome this massive obstacle and tweak their plans accordingly to minimize the damage as much as possible.