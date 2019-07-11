5 Major improvements WWE made to SmackDown Live this week (8-14 June 2019)

WWE kicked off Smackdown Live with a bang!

SmackDown Live is no longer The B show.

That's right! After years and years of being called WWE's B show by fans, the company delivered arguably one of their best episodes of the show in recent memory. In fact, between opening the show with a parking lot brawl, to Kevin Owens delivering a stunner on Shane McMahon, WWE have seemingly struck gold here!

Beyond that, WWE also brought several stars back to television this week and also did some very interesting storytelling.

If nothing else, this what WWE is capable of when running on all cylinders and it's only going to get better! It might be the start of a new era for the company and may open the doors to all kinds of new storytelling.

With that being said and one of the greatest episodes of SmackDown Live finally in the book, here are five major improvements WWE made to the Blue Brand this week.

#5 Blurring reality

Shane McMahon is slowly gaining more and more control of Smackdown Live

It's the little things that matter.

That was more than proven this Tuesday Night on SmackDown Live when Kevin Owens's microphone was cut during the opening segment of the show. He even continued his rant, which was an interesting touch that blurred the lines between fiction and reality.

In fact, between Owens' listing all the talents that didn't get air time, to Shane McMahon cutting off his microphone again, WWE has captured the feelings of The WWE Universe and are now using Owens as a mouthpiece.

Interestingly enough, its really getting fans behind Kevin Owens and could be very good for his career.

