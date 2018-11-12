5 major let-downs from Crown Jewel

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 102 // 12 Nov 2018, 10:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar

It is not common in the news when WWE announces a PPV event outside North America. History shows that Vince McMahon is a huge fan of USA when it comes to hosting gigantic WWE specials but things are changing a bit now. The recent trend shows that WWE is planning to expand in the entire world and thus have taken major steps in order to boost their fan base. With recent PPVs being held in places like Australia and Saudi Arabia, the future looks bright for the company as the origin is expanding!

Talking about Crown Jewel, the event was a major hit with the fans dearly praising the WWE for their efforts in making the people of Saudi Arabia happy. There were major bouts on the card with legends returning, monsters clashing and not to forget the World Cup tournament.

The card was stacked up with mouth-watering clashes and the show was tipped to be one of the best events of the year. While the fans in Saudi Arabia did have a great time, there were few let-downs from the show. Here we list down five let-downs from the recently concluded Crown Jewel event:

#5 Brock Lesnar winning the Universal Title

Brock Lesnar wins the Universal Title

The WWE Universe finally got a break from part-time champions as Roman Reigns ended Brock's reign as the Universal Champion but due to his tragic leukemia announcement, the Big Dog had to relinquish the title. This brings us to Crown Jewel. The WWE Universe expected to finally see the Monster Among Men lift the WWE Universal Title but Baron Corbin’s attack before the match cost Braun his shot at glory as Brock capitalized and slayed the monster with five F5s and thus becoming the new WWE Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman has been knocking on the door for a long time and this seemed to be the perfect opportunity for the Monster Among Men to claim the WWE Universal Title but the championship instead went to the Beast Incarnate who as the world knows, is UFC bound!

The result is disappointing and the WWE Universe is completely clueless about the fate of the prime raw championship.

1 / 5 NEXT