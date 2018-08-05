5 major questions WWE need to answer at SummerSlam 2018

So many questions, so much time.

SummerSlam 2018 is approaching fast, and WWE is putting the finishing touches on a match card that seems vaguely interesting to a casual fan. As the sight of witnessing Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Roman Reigns compete in thrilling matches set for the event is enough to prompt a wrestling fan to subscribe to the WWE Network to watch the show. But for fans that love to ask the questions that others overlook, Summerslam 2018 is the perfect show to start researching, as the match card is filled with so many mysteries.

From questioning a superstars ability to be the badass he once was to question the company's dedication to a project they seem disinterested in, this year's edition of Summerslam takes all the questions WWE have avoided for the past few months and puts it all together. Which leaves the company with no choice but to finally answer it, and answer it they shall.

#1 Is the company serious about Evolution?

Will WWE finally decide on strong champions or cling to their versions of strong heels at this point?

Alexa Bliss and Carmella are two talented 'sports entertainers,' as both these superstars are very good on the mic and excellent in the art of drawing heat. But with these two athletes at the summit of their respective divisions, the divisions are not progressing, and most of that could be accredited to WWE's terrible booking of these two champions. So, the question that needs answering at Summerslam is, will Raw and Smackdown Live have strong Women's Champions walk into Evolution?

As Ronda Rousey takes on Bliss for the Raw Women's Title and Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Carmella do battle for the Smackdown Live Women's Title, WWE has a clear shot to answer this question at Summerslam. With Rousey and Flair becoming the new Women's Champions at the event, its safe to say the women's division will get back on the right track, but if Bliss and Carmella prevail via shenanigans at the event, it would be unsurprising, but cheap to use that tactic over and over again. So the question is will WWE evolve their lame booking methods or stay the same in the midst of a revolution?

