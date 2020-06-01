We could've seen all of them in WWE

In the last several years, WWE has signed numerous wrestlers and Superstars from the independent scene to other promotions such as TNA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and others. Names like AJ Styles, Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura have been huge signings for the company - strengthening their roster considerably.

While there used to be a time when WWE was single-handedly ruling the industry, the rise of All Elite Wrestling has changed the situation. Wrestlers all around the world no longer consider WWE to be their final destination and are more than happy to work for other independent promotions.

With that said, there are several wrestlers who the WWE Universe has always wanted to see perform join the company. Interestingly, some of them came pretty close to becoming a WWE Superstar. So let's take a look at five such stars you didn't know almost signed with WWE. Be sure to let us know in the comments section below which of them would you like to see in a WWE ring the most.

#5 James Storm

James Storm in NXT

"The Cowboy" James Storm is best known for his time in TNA/Impact Wrestling where he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. While he has also won numerous other championships in the promotion, fans remind him best as one half of the tag team Beer Money with current WWE Superstar, Bobby Roode.

While we all know that Bobby Roode jumped ships and joined NXT where he became the NXT Champion in 2016, many might not remember that James Storm also had a very brief run in the gold and black brand of WWE. James Storm made his NXT debut in late 2015 and had a couple of matches on the brand, defeating the likes of Danny Burch and Adam Rose. However, the Cowboy decided not to sign with the company and instead went back to TNA.

James Storm is currently signed to National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and it would be interesting to see whether we'll see him in WWE in the future. Beer Money vs DX will remain to be one of the dream feuds for me!