5 Major takeaways from NXT on USA Network: New champ and contenders, big return, Imperium's invasion

WWE NXT made its debut on USA Network tonight, with hour one airing live on the network from Full Sail University. Hour two of the show aired live on WWE Network, and the two-hour broadcast was filled with action as well as several unexpected moments which have given NXT a new face as it settles into its new home on USA Network.

Let's take a look at five major takeaways from this week's episode of WWE NXT, which included hour one on USA Network.

#5 The Imperium made a major statement on the show

Top stars of the NXT UK brand made a major impact on this week's episode of NXT on both USA Network and the WWE Network, and it looks like the stars of NXT UK might have a future on the NXT brand now that the show is officially airing on USA Network.

During the USA and Network portions of the broadcast, NXT UK stars WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, collectively known as Imperium, made an appearance on the show and looked to hijack the historic program making its debut on USA Network.

KUSHIDA was supposed to be in singles competition tonight, but before the match could begin, Imperium hit the ring and laid out KUSHIDA's opponent. The attack did not deter KUSHIDA, however, as he hit the ring and issued a major challenge to none other than the WWE NXT UK Champion himself, WALTER. The match is a dream bout of sorts and solidifies the idea that talents from NXT UK will be appearing on NXT going forward.

Also on the show, talents such as Oney Lorcan were in action, confirming speculation that 205 Live talents and storylines will also be featured on NXT now that the show has moved to the USA Network.

