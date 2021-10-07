5 things learned from former WWE Superstar Bronson Reed's Sportskeeda interview

Former WWE Superstar Bronson Reed had an incredibly successful run as a member of the NXT roster. However, just weeks after winning and dropping the NXT North American Championship, Bronson Reed was released by WWE on August 6, 2021.

Before his release, Reed competed in many dark matches ahead of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Many assumed the former NXT North American would be called up to the WWE main roster. Hence, fans and WWE Superstars were caught off guard by his sudden departure.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino and Kevin Kellam recently interviewed Bronson Reed, now known as JONAH, during another episode of InSide Kradle.

A variety of topics were discussed in the interview, including his WWE career, shocking WWE departure, and plans for his post-WWE career.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from former WWE Superstar Bronson Reed's Sportskeeda interview.

#5 Bronson Reed on if he would re-join WWE in the future

Despite the seemingly ongoing "budget cuts" in WWE over the last 18 months, some released names like Zelina Vega and Samoa Joe have returned to the company.

Bronson Reed was asked if he would follow a similar path and return to WWE in the future. The former North American Champion admitted that he couldn't rule anything out, but it's not a thrilling prospect for him:

"I don't ever close any door, you know. I think, you know, I am not a fan of sort of the direction they are taking, where they want to not proactively seek independent wrestlers. Being an independent wrestler myself that wrestled all across the world for, you know, 13 years before I actually got signed to WWE, I think that's a wrong move on their part. For the time being it's not somewhere I would want to be, I watch the product and it's not something that I actually would want to do." said Reed said.

