5 major WWE reveals that let us down

After last Monday's Kurt Angle, angle, we look 5 WWE reveals that failed to live up to the hype

@billibhatti by Billi Bhatti Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jul 2017, 18:53 IST

It was me, AustinWhether it comes in the form of a harrowing video, a vignette or a character on the show, the history of wrestling is littered with reveals that either enthralled us or repulsed us. On several instances, the stage was set, and the speculation ran rampant, but the surprise still blew people away. There have also been other occasions where the surprises just haven't worked out.

In this article, we look at five big WWE reveals that have let us down in the past. We start with the one that was the instigator for this piece.

#5 Jason Jordan is Angle's son

There is no question that this was a let-down

This may only be in the top 5 because it's so fresh in our minds, narrowly edging out the reveal of Rikishi being the person who ran over Stone Cold Steve Austin back in September 2000. This story built up for several months, with Corey Graves and Kurt Angle collectively teasing a bombshell revelation that would ruin Kurt Angle's career and reputation.

Many fans speculated on scenarios involving Dixie Carter, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. In the end, tag team mid-carder Jason Jordan was revealed as Kurt Angle's illegitimate son. The luke warm reaction in the arena was echoed by most of the viewers at home. It certainly was considered to be a very anti-climactic reveal by the vast majority of fans.