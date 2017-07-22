5 major WWE reveals that let us down
After last Monday's Kurt Angle, angle, we look 5 WWE reveals that failed to live up to the hype
In this article, we look at five big WWE reveals that have let us down in the past. We start with the one that was the instigator for this piece.
#5 Jason Jordan is Angle's son
This may only be in the top 5 because it's so fresh in our minds, narrowly edging out the reveal of Rikishi being the person who ran over Stone Cold Steve Austin back in September 2000. This story built up for several months, with Corey Graves and Kurt Angle collectively teasing a bombshell revelation that would ruin Kurt Angle's career and reputation.
Many fans speculated on scenarios involving Dixie Carter, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. In the end, tag team mid-carder Jason Jordan was revealed as Kurt Angle's illegitimate son. The luke warm reaction in the arena was echoed by most of the viewers at home. It certainly was considered to be a very anti-climactic reveal by the vast majority of fans.