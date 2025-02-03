5 major WWE stars who failed to appear at Royal Rumble 2025 & when they may return

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble has come and gone. While the event was a major hit financially and fans in attendance loved the show, hardcore wrestling fans on social media seem to be much more split in their reactions to the premium live event.

Regardless of the divisive nature of the program, it did feature some big returns and surprises. Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles, Trish Stratus, and Nikki Bella were some of the names who made their returns at the big Indianapolis event.

Despite that, there were some notable absences. This article will take a look at five stars who surprisingly failed to appear and when they may actually show up again.

Below are five major WWE stars who failed to appear at Royal Rumble 2025 & when they may return.

#5. Becky Lynch could show up on RAW tonight

Becky Lynch changed the game when it comes to women's wrestling. Not only did The Man have huge title reigns, but Big Time Becks managed to main event WWE WrestleMania and win. She was the first woman to ever do so.

Fans were sure that The Man would appear on the first Monday Night RAW of the Netflix era, but it didn't happen. From there, the WWE Universe were certain that Becky's return would take place in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, but again, that didn't happen either.

As disappointing as her absence has been, it could end any time. In fact, it could change tonight on Monday Night RAW. Becky could return to confront Rhea Ripley or even Lyra Valkyria and start up her WrestleMania feud.

#4. Randy Orton could return after Elimination Chamber

Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of the past few decades. He debuted on the main roster in 2002 and over the next 23 years, he has managed to win 14 world titles. It is truly impressive.

The Viper hasn't been seen since a shocking segment took place with Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter, much to the surprise of everyone, nailed his former friend with a Piledriver on WWE SmackDown in November. Orton hasn't appeared since then.

Orton likely won't return to television until after Elimination Chamber. Given his past health challenges, he likely doesn't want to compete in the dangerous match type. Instead, he can return afterward and set up a feud for WrestleMania.

#3. Jade Cargill could return on SmackDown this week to confront Naomi and Bianca Belair

Jade Cargill has been with WWE for over a year now. She technically joined the sports entertainment juggernaut in the latter half of 2023 but made her in-ring debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She has since held tag team gold twice.

The Storm has been absent from WWE television for quite a while now. Jade was found bloodied and battered on top of a car in the backstage area during an episode of SmackDown and has been absent ever since.

It is expected she will return soon and it could happen this Friday on SmackDown. From there, she could confront Naomi and Bianca Belair, shockingly revealing it was her former friends who were responsible for the beatdown.

#2. Omos could return in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Omos is one of the biggest men in pro wrestling history. He stands at over seven feet and weighs in at over 400 pounds. He is a serious threat to anyone in WWE regardless of size, talent, or experience.

While Omos hasn't been on WWE television for quite some time, he did return to the ring recently. The Nigerian Giant had a brief stint in Pro Wrestling NOAH and even held tag team gold over in Japan.

The big man's next big appearance for World Wrestling Entertainment might not be until the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April. If that's the case, it would seem weird to leave Pro Wrestling NOAH so soon, but it could have been a political decision or one based on financial concerns.

#1. Solo Sikoa could return on WWE SmackDown in a few weeks

Solo Sikoa has had quite the journey on WWE's main roster. He debuted as a part of The Bloodline but took over the stable by force after WrestleMania 40. His New Bloodline then dominated SmackDown until Roman Reigns returned and took back the Ula Fala.

On an episode of Friday Night SmackDown a few weeks ago, Solo returned following his big loss to Roman Reigns. He was about to address the audience, but between the boos and likely embarrassment of defeat, Sikoa instead simply walked out without saying anything.

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga were confused, but have successfully caused chaos since then. Solo Sikoa will likely return to SmackDown within the next few weeks, but when he does, he might be in over his head and the duo of Fatu and Tonga may be ready to move on without Sikoa's leadership.

