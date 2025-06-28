5 Massive botches you missed at WWE Night of Champions 2025

WWE Night of Champions took center stage in Saudi Arabia tonight, and finally, the King and Queen of the Ring have been revealed.

Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill are now WWE's royalty, while Solo Sikoa is the new United States Champion. While it was a night of action and chaos, there were several botches throughout the premium live event.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest botches that happened at the 2025 Night of Champions.

#5. CM Punk's dive

The ending of the Undisputed WWE Championship match at Night of Champions was absolute chaos, and at one point, CM Punk was forced to step in and dive to the outside to wipe out Seth Rollins' stable.

Punk seemed to overjudge the dive, and not only did he wipe out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but he also hit the announce table. It seemed to bother the former AEW star for a few seconds, but he was still able to continue the match. Unfortunately, The Second City Saint came up short against John Cena.

#4. Jade Cargill's pin

Jade Cargill won the Queen of the Ring finals after she delivered a Jaded to Asuka for a pinfall victory. Cargill reversed The Empress Impact and was then able to hit her finisher, but when she went for the pin, she slipped off the Japanese star's shoulders and fell backwards, which meant that the latter's shoulders were not completely down.

It could be a planned spot, and now Asuka could push for that Women's Championship match against IYO SKY at SummerSlam.

#3. Rhea Ripley's botch

Rhea Ripley was tied up in the ropes by Raquel Rodriguez, who then attacked her with several weapons. While she was stuck in the ropes, she came loose and actually had to hold the ropes closed so that she couldn't escape.

Her hands can be seen locking over the rope to stop it from opening, before she finally let go and was able to get loose.

#2. Michael Cole loses his words

Michael Cole was on commentary when Hikuleo made his debut as a member of Solo Sikoa's new stable, and it seems that he lost his words several times.

Cole was trying to note that he was the brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, but he got a little jumbled up, and he was left trying to backtrack since Hikuleo hadn't been handed his official name in WWE as of yet.

It seems that the names are very close together, which has always been Michael Cole's kryptonite.

#1. The WWE referee is holding the table

Rhea Ripley was able to defeat Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions by taking advantage of the Street Fight rules. Ripley climbed onto a table in the corner that was on the top rope and delivered RipTide to pick up the win, but it seems that the referee was quite helpful in allowing her the win.

The referee can be seen holding the table in the corner so that Ripley can deliver the move, which seems to be for safety, but makes it seem unfair for Raquel.

