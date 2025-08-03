5 Massive botches you missed on WWE SummerSlam Saturday: Roman Reigns avoids injury, match finish mistake

WWE SummerSlam Saturday took over New Jersey as part of the first-ever two-night event, which shockingly kicked off with Roman Reigns, who opted to open the show over his regular main event spot.The following list looks at just five of the biggest botches that happened on SummerSlam Saturday.#5. Jade Cargill saves Tiffany Stratton botchJade Cargill could have won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam if she had been able to pin Tiffany Stratton following her Jaded, but the roll-through into the pin meant that Stratton got her leg on the rope.The spot was clearly supposed to see Stratton land with her leg on the rope, but she wasn't able to get it there, so Cargill was forced to lift it onto the rope herself, which made the whole spot confusing to fans. She went on to lose the match following a Prettiest Moonsault Ever.#4. Jelly Roll's Knockout PunchJelly Roll made his in-ring debut for WWE at SummerSlam when he teamed with Randy Orton, and it seemed as though he was struggling for much of the match. Logan Paul got the upper hand after a Knockout Punch to Jelly Roll, which actually hit him in the ribs, but Jelly sold it like he had been hit in the face.This then led to him being put through the announce table by Logan Paul, and it seemed as though this had taken him out of the match, but he was able to return to tag in, only to get hit with a Claymore and a Frogsplash.#3. Karrion Kross made his finish look like a botchKarrion Kross took on Sami Zayn and once again was pushing for Zayn to embrace his dark side, but instead, he was able to overcome the pressure and pick up the win.Many fans have pointed out that the ending of the match was a little off, and after the Helluva Kick, Kross looked as though he wanted to kick out, but instead, he was grabbing at Sami, and the two men exchanged words following the pin.#2. WWE production team had a rough nightIt was a night of ups and downs for WWE's production team, and it seems that there were a number of moments that fans spotted the lows. Roman Reigns' pyro as he headed out to the ring went off too early, and for a moment before the Women's Tag Team Championship match, the camera went back to the ring instead of to the graphics.This happens several times on WWE's biggest shows, but it seems that tonight was particularly rough for the crew.#1. Roman Reigns dropped on his headRoman Reigns and Jey Uso kicked off the night, and it seems that the two men were able to set the tone with a number of awkward moments throughout the match.Roman Reigns dived out of the ring to take out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on the outside, but the two men didn't catch him properly, and The Tribal Chief landed on his head. Roman Reigns was able to shake it off, but it seems that he overshot the leap and landed on the back of his head.