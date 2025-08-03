  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • 5 Massive botches you missed on WWE SummerSlam Saturday: Roman Reigns avoids injury, match finish mistake

5 Massive botches you missed on WWE SummerSlam Saturday: Roman Reigns avoids injury, match finish mistake

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 03, 2025 01:32 GMT
It was a big night for botches (image via WWE)
It was a big night for botches (image via WWE)

WWE SummerSlam Saturday took over New Jersey as part of the first-ever two-night event, which shockingly kicked off with Roman Reigns, who opted to open the show over his regular main event spot.

Ad

The following list looks at just five of the biggest botches that happened on SummerSlam Saturday.

#5. Jade Cargill saves Tiffany Stratton botch

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Jade Cargill could have won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam if she had been able to pin Tiffany Stratton following her Jaded, but the roll-through into the pin meant that Stratton got her leg on the rope.

The spot was clearly supposed to see Stratton land with her leg on the rope, but she wasn't able to get it there, so Cargill was forced to lift it onto the rope herself, which made the whole spot confusing to fans. She went on to lose the match following a Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Ad

#4. Jelly Roll's Knockout Punch

Ad

Jelly Roll made his in-ring debut for WWE at SummerSlam when he teamed with Randy Orton, and it seemed as though he was struggling for much of the match. Logan Paul got the upper hand after a Knockout Punch to Jelly Roll, which actually hit him in the ribs, but Jelly sold it like he had been hit in the face.

This then led to him being put through the announce table by Logan Paul, and it seemed as though this had taken him out of the match, but he was able to return to tag in, only to get hit with a Claymore and a Frogsplash.

Ad

#3. Karrion Kross made his finish look like a botch

Ad

Karrion Kross took on Sami Zayn and once again was pushing for Zayn to embrace his dark side, but instead, he was able to overcome the pressure and pick up the win.

Many fans have pointed out that the ending of the match was a little off, and after the Helluva Kick, Kross looked as though he wanted to kick out, but instead, he was grabbing at Sami, and the two men exchanged words following the pin.

Ad

#2. WWE production team had a rough night

Ad

It was a night of ups and downs for WWE's production team, and it seems that there were a number of moments that fans spotted the lows. Roman Reigns' pyro as he headed out to the ring went off too early, and for a moment before the Women's Tag Team Championship match, the camera went back to the ring instead of to the graphics.

This happens several times on WWE's biggest shows, but it seems that tonight was particularly rough for the crew.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns dropped on his head

Ad

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso kicked off the night, and it seems that the two men were able to set the tone with a number of awkward moments throughout the match.

Roman Reigns dived out of the ring to take out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on the outside, but the two men didn't catch him properly, and The Tribal Chief landed on his head. Roman Reigns was able to shake it off, but it seems that he overshot the leap and landed on the back of his head.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications