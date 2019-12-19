5 Massive improvements WWE made in 2019

WWE made many improvements in 2019.

2019 was an eventful year for WWE and while some fans are always going to be critical, this was one of the company's better years in recent memory. It might even be their best year of the last decade and a lot of that has to do with the risks the company took throughout the last twelve months.

Of course, that doesn't mean the company didn't stumble here or there, especially towards the second half of the year, but those minor hiccups were vastly overshadowed by WWE's strides. Another big thing about this year compared to the last few is that when WWE did make a mistake, they corrected it quickly, which really gave shows an anything can happen feel.

With that stated and another calendar year almost in the books, here are five major improvements WWE made in 2019. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what you thought WWE improved on.

#5 Giving underdogs a chance

2019 had to be the year of The underdog for WWE.

Maybe that claim is a bit too generous, but it just seems wrong to go through WWE's biggest improvements this year and not explore how well the company booked underdogs. WWE has always done this kind of storytelling in some capacity over the years, but 2019 was arguably the year the company really leaned into it.

In fact, between Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship, Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy both picking up wins over Daniel Bryan, and Becky Lynch defeating Ronda Rousey, there were several fantastic underdog storylines this year. WWE made the choice to stick with the underappreciated Superstars fans wanted in the main event scene and are ultimately better off for it.

Of course, Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali are currently toiling away in the midcard right now, but with the way that things are going, it's not out of the question to put them in the title picture. It could even go a long way in raising their stock in the future and maybe even allowing for them to have a World Championship run.

