5 Massive mistakes WWE made at Elimination Chamber 2025

Elimination Chamber was the final WWE Premium Live Event on The Road to WrestleMania 41. It has now set the scene for the next six weeks leading to The Show of Shows.

The company confirmed two more championship matches as part of last night's show and there was some impressive storyline progression with the returns of Randy Orton and Jade Cargill.

That being said, there were also some moments that many fans questioned throughout the show, and here are just five of the biggest mistakes that the company made at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

#5. Predictable Jade Cargill swerve

Jade Cargill's WWE return to kick off the show was a major shock for many fans who were not aware that she was in the area ahead of the show. That being said, the rumors since the attack over the past few months have all claimed that it was Naomi and it seems that bringing Liv Morgan into the story was just a deflection.

That being said, Bianca Belair has been teaming with Naomi for the past few months and Jade wasn't able to call her to tell her she knew who attacked her. It was believed that Cargill herself didn't know, but if she did, she had been on social media several times since and could have revealed who it was before now rather than waiting and assaulting Naomi to cost her a shot at WrestleMania.

#4. Bianca Belair's win belittled the women's division when she was clearly rattled ahead of the match

Bianca Belair was in her pod being forced to watch her friends fight in the ring and was unable to help Naomi, but it's unclear who she would have stood up for if she was in the ring at the time.

That being said, she came into the match after the attack and it was believed that this would be something that could cost her the match. Instead, she composed herself and was able to wipe out the rest of the field despite not being in the right mind following Cargill's return.

#3. Lack of star power on the show at WWE Elimination Chamber

Many WWE fans noticed ahead of the event itself that there was a lack of star power on the show. While The Rock, John Cena, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins were all part of the event, many other stars did not make the trip to Elimination Chamber.

Roman Reigns and Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair were both obviously missing while Jacob Fatu was also overlooked for a place in the Elimination Chamber despite being one of the most popular stars in the company at present.

#2. Drew McIntyre's early exit in the Elimination Chamber match

Ahead of the show, there were rumors that it could be Drew McIntyre that WWE chose to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match since The Rock's return had changed up many plans. That being said, it was clear that he wasn't going to win the match when he was eliminated early on.

McIntyre has been one of WWE's most consistent stars over the past year and it felt harsh that he was the one who was eliminated first after a quick roll-up from Damian Priest.

#1. Randy Orton waited until the end of the match to return

Randy Orton was attacked by Kevin Owens last year and has been out of action for more than four months because of his Piledriver. The whole point of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens having an Unsanctioned Match was the fact that there could be interference and that Owens had made so many enemies who could make their presence known.

Interestingly, Orton chose to come after Owens after he had pinned Sami Zayn rather than stepping up earlier and saving Sami from much of the abuse he was forced to endure. It was only when the match was over and Owens wanted to push the boundaries further on the outside that Orton made his presence known.

