5 Massive mistakes WWE made on SmackDown

The penultimate episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania took place last night, and it seems that there were more questions formed than answers given. It was another night that was full of build-up towards WrestleMania next weekend, but there were many key stars missing and some confusing booking decisions.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest mistakes that WWE made on SmackDown.

#5. Was Roxanne Perez really called up to be beaten?

Roxanne Perez was the runner-up in the Women's Royal Rumble match back in January and is a former champion in her own right, but it seems that last night, she was called up to SmackDown just to job out to Tiffany Stratton.

Perez put up a fight but many members of the SmackDown roster could have done the same role, there was no need for Perez to be buried in this way. It was clearly just a way to get Stratton into the ring so that Charlotte Flair could attack her again.

#4. What was the point of the parking lot attack?

WWE clearly doesn't want Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair cutting promos again, so this week, they decided to have Flair attack Stratton in the parking lot before then being banned from the arena.

Stratton didn't show any signs of injury from the attack, and Flair then appeared despite being sent home for the night, so it appears that there was no real reason for the attack, and it probably won't be mentioned again.

#3. Why did Bayley and Lyra Valkyria win the Tag Team Gauntlet match?

SmackDown has always been seen as the land of opportunity, and it seems that it lived up to that hype with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria teaming up for the first time to win the Women's Tag Team Championship gauntlet match and book a spot at WrestleMania.

Of course, these two women could have faced off against each other at WrestleMania, but instead, they were put into a team and were able to brush aside several legitimate teams in order to book their place in the match.

#2. Where were Nia Jax and Candice LeRae?

Talking of teams, one that was clearly missing was Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. It's clear that if they were included in the match, they would have won it, but they haven't been seen since Elimination Chamber.

LeRae was at WWE SmackDown last night and lost her Speed Championship to Sol Ruca, and Nia Jax recently claimed that she wasn't injured, so what is the reason for overlooking both women from the match and ending any WrestleMania hopes they once had?

#1. Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega was clearly botched on WWE SmackDown

It's hard to understand what WWE was going for with the Chelsea Green match because it seems that it was clearly a botch. Green was counted out whilst freaking out about the fact that she was on her own instead of having The Secret Hervice in her corner.

At the time, she was in the ring and trying to continue a spot when the match ended, Vega was equally shocked but happy she got that win, which potentially gives her a title match. It was over in a matter of minutes and became a forgettable part of the show.

