5 massively "over" WWE Superstars who have never been in the main event scene

One of the biggest career goals of any WWE Superstar is making it to the main event scene. That's where all the biggest titles are won and the most money is made. It is usually reserved for the most "over" superstars, meaning those who foster the strongest connection with the audience, whether as a heel or face.

Over the years, it has become the norm for the most popular superstars to participate in the main event scene, and it is largely true even today. Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins are top guys because they elicit the strongest reactions from the fans. It’s also true that they are so beloved because they were pushed as main event talents, affording them the best chance to get "over".

Some other superstars, however, have had to forge a connection with the WWE Universe despite not occupying a prominent place on the card. These performers have got "over" organically, giving the company no choice but think of pushing them.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have won over the masses without needing to be in the main event scene

#5 Chad Gable has got "over" with the WWE Universe despite weak booking

Chad Gable has got "over" with the WWE Universe despite weak booking

Chad Gable is a former Olympic level amateur wrestler. He was one part of one of the most promising tag teams in NXT history, American Alpha, and is a three-time tag team champion in WWE. Despite this, he is widely considered one of the most underutilized talents on the roster, which makes how popular he has become with the fans all the more impressive.

Despite losing on a regular basis, being derailed by Jason Jordan's career-ending injury, and enduring the ill-fated "Shorty G" gimmick, Gable still found a way into fans' hearts. His current work with Alpha Academy, which blends his insane athleticism and hilarious promo work, is arguably the best of his career, drawing comparisons to fellow Olympian Kurt Angle.

From suplexing behemoths like Braun Strowman to making entire arenas shout "Ah Thank You!", Master Gable has won over the crowd and most feel he deserves a push in the near future.

#4 Iyo Sky is massively popular due to her body of work outside the WWE main event scene

IYO SKY @Iyo_SkyWWE

I hope to see you guys again one day.



The WWE universe in Puerto Rico seemed to like me a lot. I hope to see you guys again one day.

Iyo Sky is arguably the biggest fan favorite to win the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match this year. The former NXT Women's Champion has only been on the main roster for 10 months, predominantly featuring in the tag team division and non-title singles feuds. Nonetheless, she has managed to get massively "over" with the fans to the extent of getting cheered against the ultimate babyface in Bianca Belair at WWE Backlash.

While that was a world title match, she competed in it as a result of a one-off qualifier, not an extended main event program. The Genius of the Sky is yet to get a proper push at the top level but she is more popular with the fans than some main event stars. Here's hoping that the company recognizes this and straps the rocket on her, possibly starting this Saturday in the ladder match.

#3 Dominik Mysterio might just be the most "over" heel in the business

Dom once again getting nuclear heat, insane sight to behold as always. #WWERAW

Dominik Mysterio started his career as the extremely heroic son of the even more extremely heroic icon Rey Mysterio. The duo made history by becoming the first father-son team to win tag title gold in WWE. They had a solid run as a babyface duo, but Dom eventually had to step out of his father's shadow.

And, oh, how he did! After a blockbuster heel turn at Clash at the Castle 2022, Dom Dom quickly became arguably the most despised heel in the entire business. As part of The Judgment Day, he has gone from strength to strength and is now set to battle Cody Rhodes, the most popular babyface in the business, at Money In The Bank.

He hasn't seemed out of his depth in this feud, receiving boos as loud, if not louder, as the cheers generated by The American Nightmare. Ex-Con Dom has become a consistent heat magnet, getting massive reactions just by touching a microphone wherever he goes. And he has done it without even entering the world championship scene!

#2 LA Knight has pushed himself to the cusp of WWE immortality despite not being a main eventer

LA Knight got cheered over Rey Mysterio, who is one of the most beloved faces ever.

He is undeniable at this point.



He is undeniable at this point. LA Knight got cheered over Rey Mysterio, who is one of the most beloved faces ever.He is undeniable at this point. https://t.co/klOBT01nzb

LA Knight is one of the fastest-rising WWE Superstars today. Less than a year after shedding the Max Dupri character, the Megastar has gone from a lower mid-card act to the favorite to win Money In The Bank 2023. Whether it's his cache of catchphrases or multiple mannerisms that have drawn parallels to The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, Knight just has the 'IT' factor.

LA Knight is arguably the best mic worker in the company. His "YEAH" catchphrase, in particular, is one of the most "over" on the entire roster. That he has done this without getting in the ring with stars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is testament to his connection with the fans. Should he win the MITB contract, his popularity could reach stratospheric levels

#1 Gunther is a bonafide future main eventer in WWE

The Ring General is the definition of "future WWE World Champion"

Of all the mid-card superstars that WWE can't afford to keep out of the main event for too long, Intercontinental Champion Gunther is at the pinnacle. Since debuting in April 2022, The Ring General has been a force on the main roster, capturing the Intercontinental Title and elevating it to heights it hasn't seen in years.

He is yet to enter the main event scene due to his reign with the iconic secondary title, but it's only a matter of time before he makes the jump. When he does, he will surely be one of the most dominant world champions in modern WWE history. For now, he remains the most "over" act in the company's mid-card division due to his in-ring excellence and unmatched believability as a combatant.

