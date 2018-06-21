Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 match predictions for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

We've begun the road to NXT's WrestleMania.

caesaraugustus4
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 18:48 IST
5.08K

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV
August 18th.

NXT returns to take over Brooklyn eight weeks from now. Usually considered NXT's biggest event of the year, TakeOver: Brooklyn has a reputation for outshining SummerSlam the following night, although that was debatable between last year's shows. This year's will be the fourth edition of the Brooklyn spectacular.

The next set of NXT tapings at Full Sail begin today, and they'll take us about halfway to the finish line. While we won't be likely to get any official match announcements tonight, the direction the yellow brand has as it moves toward Brooklyn will become very clear.

Which matches are we likely to wind up witnessing in the Barclays Center on August 18th?

You should be forewarned that this post contains one spoiler from the UK tournament, which taped this week and will be aired next week.

#1 NXT Tag Team Championship: Moustache Mountain (c) vs. The Undisputed Era

Moustache Mountain vs. The Undisputed Era
The boot is now on the other foot.

You may not have heard, but during the UK tournament tapings, we found ourselves with new NXT Tag Team Champions. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, collectively known as Moustache Mountain, captured the gold from Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly, shocking London.

It's the first major setback for the Undisputed Era since their arrival at last year's TakeOver: Brooklyn. For Roderick Strong, it must be particularly painful, given that he turned on his partner in his quest to get some gold which eluded him only two months ago. Now it's gone. Just when he thought he was getting some insurance against it, he suffered another heartbreaking loss. One must wonder whether it was worth selling his soul.

How the Undisputed Era deals with this setback will be the major story in the NXT tag team division heading into Brooklyn, and a rematch is inevitable.

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE NXT Undisputed Era Tommaso Ciampa Aleister Black
5 predictions for NXT TakeOver: Chicago II
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Chicago II
RELATED STORY
Predicting the next 5 NXT Champions
RELATED STORY
WWE News:  Updates on what's next for The Undisputed Era...
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans- 5 Points to Note (7 April, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Three top singles matches set for NXT TakeOver:...
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (14th March, 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 best Superstars in NXT today
RELATED STORY
Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - June 13 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn booked for WrestleMania...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us