5 match predictions for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

We've begun the road to NXT's WrestleMania.

August 18th.

NXT returns to take over Brooklyn eight weeks from now. Usually considered NXT's biggest event of the year, TakeOver: Brooklyn has a reputation for outshining SummerSlam the following night, although that was debatable between last year's shows. This year's will be the fourth edition of the Brooklyn spectacular.

The next set of NXT tapings at Full Sail begin today, and they'll take us about halfway to the finish line. While we won't be likely to get any official match announcements tonight, the direction the yellow brand has as it moves toward Brooklyn will become very clear.

Which matches are we likely to wind up witnessing in the Barclays Center on August 18th?

You should be forewarned that this post contains one spoiler from the UK tournament, which taped this week and will be aired next week.

#1 NXT Tag Team Championship: Moustache Mountain (c) vs. The Undisputed Era

The boot is now on the other foot.

You may not have heard, but during the UK tournament tapings, we found ourselves with new NXT Tag Team Champions. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, collectively known as Moustache Mountain, captured the gold from Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly, shocking London.

It's the first major setback for the Undisputed Era since their arrival at last year's TakeOver: Brooklyn. For Roderick Strong, it must be particularly painful, given that he turned on his partner in his quest to get some gold which eluded him only two months ago. Now it's gone. Just when he thought he was getting some insurance against it, he suffered another heartbreaking loss. One must wonder whether it was worth selling his soul.

How the Undisputed Era deals with this setback will be the major story in the NXT tag team division heading into Brooklyn, and a rematch is inevitable.