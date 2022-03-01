5 matches that could be added to WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is the biggest premium live event in WWE. It is the show where legends return, and new stars are made.

The company always books more than a dozen matches for the event. This year's show is only a few weeks away, and not many matches have been confirmed so far.

As of now, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar - "Winner Take All" match will headline the show. Charlotte Flair will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey on Night 1 of the show.

Apart from these matches, many more title matches are expected to take place at the event. Here, we have five matches that could be added to WrestleMania 38.

#5. Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin may finally happen at WrestleMania 38

This rivalry might meet its end soon

Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin have been involved in a fierce rivalry for over a month now. However, fans never got to see them battle in a premium live event match.

The WWE Universe has repeatedly seen Corbin ask Madcap Moss to face McIntyre, protecting himself from the former WWE Champion. This may lead to differences between the comic duo, leading Corbin to finally face McIntyre all by himself.

As of now, Happy Corbin has never been defeated in a singles competition. Hopefully, The Scottish Warrior will put an end to the winning streak at WrestleMania 38.

#4. Sami Zayn may defend his Intercontinental Title against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38

Johnny Knoxville has challenged Sami Zayn to an Intercontinental title match.

Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville have been clashing with each other for months. Their rivalry began before the Royal Rumble 2022 premium live event back in January.

Zayn eliminated Knoxville from the Royal Rumble match, seemingly ending their feud. However, the TV star now wants to challenge The Master Strategist for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Even though Sami Zayn declined the challenge, he went on to assault his rival, hinting at a future title match. Fans have seen many celebrities compete at the Shows of Shows, and Knoxville may very well become the latest name on the list.

#3. Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee

WWE @WWE



has a game plan for Mr. McMahon on the Pat McAfee Show this Thursday! "What if @PatMcAfeeShow tries to jump you?! I mean ... I could be right there. I'll be right there. I got your back." @austintheory1 has a game plan for Mr. McMahon on the Pat McAfee Show this Thursday! "What if @PatMcAfeeShow tries to jump you?! I mean ... I could be right there. I'll be right there. I got your back."@austintheory1 has a game plan for Mr. McMahon on the Pat McAfee Show this Thursday! https://t.co/71V3YAG32G

Vince McMahon and Austin Theory's unique relationship has undergone several twists and turns. Fans have sensed that McMahon sees endless potential in the young performer.

The WWE Chairman will appear on the next episode of The Pat McAfee Show. Theory was seen guiding him against the SmackDown commentator on RAW, which may be a hint at an upcoming WrestleMania match.

Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee has been rumored to take place at the Showcase of The Immortals. If the rumors turn out to be true, we may see the WWE Chairman compete as a performer after a very long time and it will be interesting to see what role Austin Theory plays in the storyline.

#2. "Demon" Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest - United States Championship match

Finn Balor recently faced Damian Priest on RAW

In the latest episode of RAW, Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to become the new United States Champion, ending the 192-day title reign.

Priest underwent a heel turn after the match by attacking the new Champion. It looks like he will soon challenge for the title he recently lost. To battle the strongest version of Damian Priest, Balor may have to reawaken his inner Demon at WrestleMania.

Both stars are an integral part of the roster and deserve a match on the Grandest Stage of them All. Hopefully, fans will get to see them battle it out for the United States Championship.

#1. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ #WWE has reportedly contacted Stone Cold Steve Austin to have a match at #WrestleMania 38. Moreover, there are rumors that his opponent might be Kevin Owens! #WWE has reportedly contacted Stone Cold Steve Austin to have a match at #WrestleMania 38. Moreover, there are rumors that his opponent might be Kevin Owens! https://t.co/Qe2RinAUeY

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, while Kevin Owens is one of the most significant stars currently in the business.

This year's WrestleMania is scheduled to take place in Texas, the hometown of Steve Austin. Kevin Owens has been talking ill about the people of Texas for weeks now. This may be a hint at him facing The Texas Rattlesnake at the Showcase of The Immortals.

Stone Cold Steve Austin has also publicly stated that he has been cleared for an in-ring return. If he is to return to WWE anytime soon, WrestleMania is the perfect place.

Hopefully, fans will get to see a "Stunner vs. Stunner" dream match in Arlington, Texas.

