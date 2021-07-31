5 matches that were also contested outside WWE 

Over the years in WWE, we've seen superstars join the ranks from all around the world in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and beyond. At times, some rivalries and matches are rehashed onto WWE television, reigniting feuds from years gone by.

WWE managed to turn them into their own, but added elements from past rivalries. There have been instances where feuds have continued outside of WWE, after they've been prominent in WWE storylines.

That being said, let's take a look at five matches that were contested in various promotions, not just WWE.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle happened again after they left WWE

Brock Lesnar facing Kurt Angle on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle had an incredible feud on SmackDown in 2003. They competed against each other at WrestleMania 19, and also in a famous sixty minute Ironman Match an episode of SmackDown. The WWE Championship was on the line in both of those matches.

Brock Lesnar abruptly left WWE in 2004 to pursue a career in the NFL that didn't work out for him. It resulted in Brock turning up in Japan and winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on his first night with NJPW. During this time, WWE has been filing lawsuits against Lesnar for appearing in NJPW, when his terms leaving WWE didn't allow it.

On June 29th 2007, Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle crossed paths in a champion vs. champion match. Brock Lesnar was the alleged 'proper' IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Lesnar was stripped of the title due to visa issues, but continued to carry the title. Kurt Angle was also the TNA World Heavyweight Champion. The match took place at an Inoki Genome Federation event in Japan and ended with Kurt Angle earning the victory over Brock Lesnar.

