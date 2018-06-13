5 matches for an all-European WWE show

The Eurasia Invasion.

Will The King return?

While North America is always going to be the hub of professional wrestling and more specifically WWE, that doesn't mean that other continents haven't had a significant impact on how the company has progressed over the last few decades.

If we're talking specifics, Europe is by far the second most influential continent, and it isn't really that close.

We've seen a series of high profile competitors come and go from Europe over the years, and it's led us to question what an all-European WWE event would look like.

Of course, you'd have to suspend your disbelief for some of our match choices, but we personally feel like they're pretty valid.

With that being said, here are five matches for an all-European WWE show. P.S: As a special extra match, we'd have Killian Dain vs Drew McIntyre.

#5 Neville vs Pete Dunne

Cruiserweight vs Bruiserweight

If you're sitting there thinking to yourself that you wouldn't be interested in seeing this match go down, then please stop lying.

Pete Dunne and Neville both possess a kind of no-nonsense approach to their craft which personifies British wrestling. The hard-hitting style of Dunne would mesh together perfectly with the acrobatic nature of Neville, and they could tell a really good story with one another.

In our mind, this would be the main event of the evening, mainly because these two men are the leading contenders to become England's first ever WWE or Universal Champion.

Hell, you could even go all out and make this a number one contender's match, which would really add some stakes to the show.

It may not bring in casual fans, but the hardcore fans would love it.