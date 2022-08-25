WWE Clash at the Castle - 5 potential matches for Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano has some great potential opponents available for a fight

WWE secured a major coup in the form of Johnny Gargano's return to the company this week on RAW. After nine months away from the ring, he emerged for the second time under Triple H's watch for his long overdue main roster career.

Those in attendance on Monday cheered Gargano nonstop as he talked about his return and goals. WWE nailed his presentation from the get-go, and we are beyond excited to see what he does in the coming weeks.

The upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event serves as the perfect stage for Johnny Wrestling to have his first match on the main roster. At the time of writing, however, he is yet to be booked for the show in Wales. As such, we present five matchups Johnny Gargano could compete in at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. On our list of potential matches for Johnny Gargano at WWE Clash at the Castle: vs. Theory

This should be a great match in theory and in practice

Johnny Gargano's return promo was rudely interrupted by his former stablemate Theory. Mr. Money in The Bank seemed friendly at first during their interaction, but over time he began to show his true colors. Fans booed him during his gloating and popped when the former NXT Champion dropped him with a superkick.

WWE has all the tools to make Theory Gargano's first opponent since his return. Booking the two men to do battle at Clash at the Castle will guarantee a great match. The former's Money in the Bank contract could even be put up for grabs if Johnny Wrestling goads him into putting it on the line.

#4. vs. Kevin Owens

Since Triple H took over as Head of Creative, Kevin Owens has been on an absolute roll. He looks to have fully embraced his killer NXT persona, which has no doubt pleased his fans.

Johnny Gargano knows a thing or two about NXT himself. Indeed, he has embodied the show more than anyone else. A feud and match between himself and Owens practically writes itself. It also helps that the two men have never faced each other in singles competition, and could do so in a blockbuster match at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#3. vs. JD McDonagh

JD vs. JG will be fire

The seats at WWE Clash at the Castle will mostly be filled by European fans. As such, they will be looking forward to seeing some of their hometown heroes competing in front of them. Looking through the NXT and NXT UK rosters, JD McDonagh stood out as someone who should be given a chance to perform at the premium live event.

McDonagh recently came within a whisker of dethroning NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and currently finds himself at a crossroads. WWE could have him compete in Wales and put on a show for everyone. Given how he is a mainstay on the NXT roster now, who better to face than Johnny Gargano, the man who was affectionately called 'The Heart and Soul of NXT'.

Gargano taking on the Irishman would be a perfect face versus heel matchup between two of the best performers on the WWE payroll. The former's grit and the latter's intensity would make for a gripping contest and make both superstars look like a million bucks.

#2. vs. Finn Balor

Extrapolating the hometown hero point, we are surprised WWE hasn't booked Finn Balor for the Clash at the Castle match card yet. He is one of the most popular European superstars on the roster and will undoubtedly draw in some of the night's biggest reactions.

If WWE wants to have a contest for the ages, they could do a lot worse than having Balor take on Johnny Gargano in the latter's first match back. Fans would be treated to an epic battle of attrition between two top-drawer workers. Both men are also former NXT mainstays and have been rivals in the past, which makes their clash more special.

The presence of The Judgment Day means we will probably get a cheap finish, but WWE could hand everyone watching one final surprise. Should Candice LeRae and Dexter Lumis arrive to help Johnny Wrestling even the odds, we will be treated to The Way taking on Balor's cronies down the road.

#1. vs. Bobby Lashley

Could Gargano be the one to knock Lashley off his perch?

Bobby Lashley's run as United States Champion has seen him take on all comers and beat them too. He looks unstoppable and is in need of fresh and credible opposition. Enter Johnny Gargano, a man who has plenty of experience facing superstars more powerful than him. If it helps, he has even won American titles in the past, having been a record three-time NXT North American Champion.

Gargano versus Lashley would be a spectacular David versus Goliath matchup that will have fans on the edge of their seats. No matter who wins, we are sure to see both competitors look incredibly strong. Given the talent Johnny Wrestling and The All Mighty have in their DNA, it will also be a banger of a contest.

