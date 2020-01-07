5 Matches NJPW could book after Wrestle Kingdom 14

MiSU standing tall over MOX

New Japan Pro Wrestling has certainly kick-started the new year with a bang, as it is safe to say that the first-ever two-day annual Wrestle Kingdom event was a major success for the Japanese promotion. With the crowning of their first-ever Double Champion in the form of Tetsuya Naito, NJPW is all set for a New Beginning (no-pun intended) as the promotion will be looking to book a few highly exciting matches within the coming few weeks.

As seen on both nights of Wrestle Kingdom and at the 2019 New Year's Dash event, NJPW teased several new feuds surrounding their top champions and also teased several interesting and exciting singles, non-title matches as well. With the likes of Jay White, Hiroshi Tanahashi, SANADA, and Kota Ibushi currently without any championship gold around their waist, it will be interesting to note what New Japan has in store for their top stars as they get set for the 2019 New Beginning Tour.

With that being said, let us take a look at the 5 highly anticipated matches New Japan Pro Wrestling could book after Wrestle Kingdom 14, presumably for the upcoming New Beginning Tour.

#5 Jon Moxley vs Minoru Suzuki- IWGP US Championship

Dream match in the making

Having won back the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 14 by defeating Lance Archer in a brutal Texas Deathmatch, Jon Moxley has certainly been at the centre of attraction in NJPW, all thanks to his massive brawl against Minoru Suzuki on the second night of WK 14.

Following his successful title defense over Juice Robinson on Night 2 at the Tokyo Dome, MOX was attacked by the leader of Suzuki Gun, as the latter got retribution for being attacked in the finals of the World Tag League by 'The Death Rider'.

At New Year's Dash, MOX once again got under Suzuki's skin, as he got the better off the latter and hit him with a Death Rider DDT and it now looks like we're all set for an exciting US Championship clash between the two.

