5 Matches Rey Mysterio Could Have

David Cullen FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 479 // 30 Oct 2018, 11:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Many possibilities

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio made his full-time return to WWE following a four-year absence, on the historic 1000th episode of WWE SmackDown.

When he returned to the blue show on October 16th, he already had his first dream WWE return match as he faced WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Now, while the match wasn't great due to timing issues, Mysterio proved he could still hang with the best of them on a big stage.

Mysterio having left WWE back in early 2014, the WWE roster has only expanded ever since with arguably the most talented roster they have ever had, filled with many great performers who have never had the opportunity to step in the ring before with Rey Mysterio. Now with him back, we have the opportunity to see so many great matches with such a long list of super talented stars.

Whether they be dream matches or just matches that would be really good, here are five matches that Rey Mysterio could have, now that he is back with WWE.

#5 Rey Mysterio vs. Sin Cara

Almost a WrestleMania match

Now, this match is probably not wanted by as many fans as it was 5 years ago, but I still think it would be a pretty good match.

We all already know Rey Mysterio is one of the best of all time, and I like to think that Sin Cara doesn't get enough credit for how much of a solid performer he is, so it really wouldn't be hard for these two to have a really good match.

It was actually a match that not just almost happened, but almost happened at a WrestleMania. Rey Mysterio vs. Sin Cara was in the books for WrestleMania XXX in 2014, and WWE even had the two form a tag team in preparation for their match.

Word is that the idea was to have it as a record-breaking match, where all 75,000 + in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome that night would wear a luchador mask, in an attempt to break the Guinness Book World Record for most people wearing a luchador at the one time. The match was scrapped and no one ever really knew why

1 / 5 NEXT