5 potential dream matches for WWE Evolution

Dan Batch
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.65K   //    28 Jul 2018, 09:10 IST

The first ever all-female pay-per-view will take place in October

On Monday Night Raw this week Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon announced that the first ever all-women's pay-per-view in WWE would take place later this year.

The event will be called WWE Evolution and will take place in the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on October 28th.

It was also announced that all of the women's championships will be defended on this show as well as the final of The Mae Young Classic tournament.

The announcement is another landmark moment for the females in WWE, in a year that has already seen the first ever women's Elimination Chamber match and the first all-women's Royal Rumble.

In much the same way that the women's Royal Rumble featured the return of some former female stars such as Trish Stratus, Lita, Torrie Wilson and Molly Holly, this event could see the return of some of those stars as WWE will no doubt look to make their first all-female pay-per-view one to remember.

Here are 5 matches that could feature at the event.

#1 Becky Lynch vs Lita

Lynch eliminated Lita in the Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch's stock has risen in recent weeks as she defeated Carmella on SmackDown to earn a title shot at the SmackDown women's champion at SummerSlam. Lynch is certainly deserving of this opportunity and going into Evolution there is the possibility for a big match to await her.

That big match could be against WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who returned as part of the 30-woman Royal Rumble on January. It is unclear as to whether Lita would want to return for a match but given the less than flattering send-off she got when she departed the company in 2006. One last match against Lynch could be the perfect farewell for a legend of the wrestling business.

During the Royal Rumble match back in January, it was Becky Lynch who eliminated Lita and this could play into any potential storyline leading up to this match.

Becky Lynch is certainly due her moment and up against a legendary superstar like Lita on an all-women's show, this is the perfect opportunity for Becky to realise her potential and elevate herself to higher ground.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Ronda Rousey Sasha Banks
