These matches prove that Goldberg really couldn't wrestle.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 20:51 IST

Goldberg. That one single word invokes memories of domination and destruction in the minds of every professional wrestling fan who watched WCW in the late 1990s. After all, he was the biggest superstar that the now defunct company had on their books.

A homegrown talent, so to speak, Goldberg's domination can be summarised through his streak where he went 173-0 in professional wrestling bouts according to legend. That number is completely fictional, of course, and the reality is nowhere close to such legendary proportions. But, this seems to describe the wrestling legend well.

Goldberg was all about the way in which he was portrayed but lacked any sort of substantial skill beneath all the hype. You know all those "You can't wrestle!” chants we hear on a weekly basis for Roman Reigns? Well, they should actually be aimed at ‘Grandpa Bill’. Roman Reigns is actually a damn fine wrestler. Goldberg? Not really.

It's pretty easy to see evidence of this fact if you go back and look at Goldberg matches through the years. After all, the reason he was given short dominating victories was that he just fell apart when it came to longer matches.

Here is a list of 5 matches that prove Goldberg can't wrestle:

#5 Goldberg's WCW debut

Back in 1997, Goldberg made his TV debut on an episode of Monday Nitro against Hugh Morrus after just three dark matches. This match did absolutely nothing for anyone in attendance at the show as the future WCW World Heavyweight Champion came in with no fanfare and left with no fanfare after picking up a victory.

In between was a weird match where only two notable things happened. Goldberg did a weird standing flip to show off his athleticism and his opponent – a rather large professional wrestler – hit a perfect Moonsault during the course of the bout.

Goldberg did little of note in the bout and it served as a blueprint of what was to come in the future. Glorified squash matches week after week while padding his win numbers to a ludicrous degree.