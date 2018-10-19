5 Matches That Should Not Headline WrestleMania 35

Could Roman Reigns headline WrestleMania for the fifth time in a row?

WrestleMania 35 will be held on April 7, 2019, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey - the same venue which hosted WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

The build to WrestleMania, the biggest PPV in WWE's calendar, usually begins a few months before the show, as new feuds and storylines are set up for the grand show. Months of planning backstage go into making it one of the grandest spectacles in entertainment, while feuds and matches for the show are also teased and set-up a few months in advance.

WrestleMania 34 ended with Roman Reigns becoming the Universal Champion for the first time after defeating Brock Lesnar, in a match that had the crowd turn on both Superstars, as boos rung out in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

To avoid a repeat of that reaction from fans, WWE's creative team must refrain from ending the show with these matches. Here are 5 matches that should not headline WrestleMania 35:

#1 John Cena vs The Undertaker

Is a sequel in store for the WWE Universe?

I hear you screaming to the screen, "this already happened at WM34, you idiot" - yes, the match happened, but we have reason to believe that there will be another Cena vs Undertaker match as the last one ended in rather quick fashion.

Recent rumours have suggested that The Undertaker will enter the WWE Hall of Fame prior to WrestleMania 35 and that he will have one final match at the WM35.

The way the match between Cena and Undertaker ended, with a quick finish, gave us some indication that there's perhaps one more match remaining between the two. But, if this match does happen - and despite it possibly being The Undertaker's final ever match, it shouldn't be the last on the card.

The Undertaker has been a huge part of the pro wrestling and probably one of the most respected and loved gimmick, and for that reason, the show should not end with him saying his final goodbye. WWE will want to send its fans home with a smile on their face or shock and amazement with what they saw, and hence The Undertaker's finale shouldn't be the finale of WM35.

