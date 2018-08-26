5 matches that should take place inside Hell in a Cell at the PPV

Ali Siddiqui FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.01K // 26 Aug 2018, 13:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Hell in a Cell's steel structure.

Hell in a Cell has been a WWE pay per view since 2009. Every year at Hell in a Cell, the top rivalries are settled inside the Cell. Now, the past 2 editions of Hell in a Cell have been exclusive to either Raw or Smackdown but this year, Hell in a Cell is a co-branded pay per view event.

Settling rivalries inside the Cell has proven to be quite effective in the past but out of the 7 or 8 matches on the card, only 2 take place inside the Cell.

This year, WWE has succeeded with story-telling. The quality of matches haven’t been so great lately but the stories behind the matches have been told in an excellent manner. Almost all ongoing feuds in WWE have been quite intense lately and an intense rivalry couldn’t be settled in a standard match.

This is why it would be better for WWE to book every match at Hell in a Cell inside the Hell in a Cell. Almost all of the matches advertised for the event could be seen as grudge matches but here are 5 matches which would convince you why every match needs to take place inside Hell in a Cell.

#5 The New Day vs. The Bar or a Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Match

The New Day recently became 5-time Tag Team Champions.

Ever since The Bar came to Smackdown Live earlier this year, they haven’t been a part of a proper story-line. After their first few weeks on Smackdown, both Sheamus and Cesaro disappeared for a while before returning in July where they lost to New Day in a tournament final, leaving them out of yet another pay per view, Summerslam. This past week on Smackdown, however, it looked like The Bar had yet again started their journey to the top of the mountain as their backstage promo implied that they would be facing The Good Brothers very soon to earn a shot at the Tag Team Championships.

Now, it’s almost certain that if that match ends up happening, either The Bar would come out on top (as almost every other team on Smackdown has had their shots at the titles this year) or the match would end in a draw leading to a multi-team match and if that happens, we could also see The Usos entering the match. If you saw the Spectacular Hell in a Cell match between The New Day and The Usos at last year’s Hell in a Cell event, you must be hoping that The New Day’s match this year should be inside the Cell too. There’s no doubt that the Smackdown Live Tag Title match would be a show-stealer but it would be even better if that match takes place inside the Cell.

1 / 5 NEXT