5 matches WWE NXT should host at TakeOver: In Your House

NXT TakeOver: In Your House could host some of the biggest matches in NXT history!

The last NXT TakeOver event we saw back in February was one of the most eventful nights in WWE history. The WWE Universe got to witness a great match between two giants of NXT, as Keith Lee defended his NXT North American Championship against Dominik Dijakovic.

Finn Balor had a great match against Johnny Gargano at the event, while Rhea Ripley successfully defended her NXT Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair.

Even though the Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole retained the NXT Championship at the event, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly lost the NXT Tag Team titles to Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne.

Since then, NXT has not only been starved of live crowds but also TakeOver events as the current global pandemic has forced WWE to take some proactive and reactive measures. However, Triple H and Shawn Michaels recently announced that NXT TakeOvers will be back next month, with TakeOver: In Your House all set to take place on June 7.

In this article, we will look at the 5 matches WWE should book for NXT TakeOver: In Your House to make the show a mega event!

#5 Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle - Street Fight

The Newly-Bro Show had a bitter end

Pete Dunne has been unable to travel to the United States to team up with Matt Riddle for some time, and that is why he’d handpicked Timothy Thatcher to team up with Riddle upon his debut. The two men worked surprisingly well together and gave the WWE Universe the time of their life with a couple of incredible NXT Tag Team Championship defenses.

However, some miscommunication between the two men led to the team imploding during a title defense against Imperium, leading to new NXT Tag Team Champions being crowned.

The WWE Universe wants to see a big fight at NXT TakeOver

Thatcher and Riddle have already traded blows in a match, and even though Thatcher impressed and had the upper hand over Riddle for most of the match, The Original Bro managed to steal the victory. After the match, Thatcher locked Riddle in a Fujiwara Armbar to make him pay for his actions and to vent out his frustration.

Now that the two men are on complete opposite ends, NXT has a big opportunity to book a match between the future of WWE. The two men should get a chance to perform in front of the WWE Universe in a Street Fight to settle their differences as they are two of the hardest hitting WWE Superstars in the industry today.

The Street Fight rules will allow both men to take the match to the extremes and give fans something great to watch out for during the event, possibly ending the rivalry between them in the process.