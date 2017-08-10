5 matches WWE should have booked for Summerslam but didn't

A look at other matches the WWE could have booked for Summerslam.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 10 Aug 2017, 22:48 IST

An alternative card for Summerslam

With Summerslam just around the corner, we now have a pretty decent idea of what the card will look like. With most of the main title matches now announced, and some decent looking mid-card bouts on the horizon, this could well shape up to be a fantastic Summerslam show.

That doesn't stop us asking 'what if?'. Perhaps there are other ways the WWE could have gone with the biggest party of the summer this year.

Here is a look at five matches that the company could have gone with but chose not to:

#1 Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - For the Money in the Bank Briefcase

A better fit?

There's nothing worse than a feud that doesn't end decisively. Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura weren't exactly setting the world alight with their rivalry, but fans deserved more than a flaky DQ finish to conclude it all. Perhaps the WWE would have been better to make the rivalry last until Summerslam.

While it's great to see the Japanese icon wrestle for the WWE Championship, too much about this match with Jinder Mahal comes across as short-sighted. Does the WWE have a plan for Shinsuke after Summerslam if he does emerge victorious? Their handling of him so far hasn't filled us with a lot of promise.

There's no denying that Shinsuke has the ability to drag a decent match out of Jinder Mahal but this doesn't feel like the best way to introduce him to the title scene.

Perhaps John Cena would have been a better option after all. He is a proven entity in WWE and will bring interest back to the WWE Championship which hasn't had the best time of it in recent months. Shinsuke's time will come, provided the WWE doesn't mess him up too much, but for now maybe he should still be climbing the ladder - so to speak.

A match with Baron Corbin to end the feud would have been more fitting. And if Vince was concerned that not enough of Nakamura's fans would be invested in this, Corbin could have been made to put his briefcase on the line. If the plan is to still go with Corbin as champion at some point, why not make him do it the hard way?

Have Shinsuke win the briefcase, giving him a signature Summerslam moment, and watch The Lone Wolf scratch and claw his way to the top again.