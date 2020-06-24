5 matches WWE teased for Extreme Rules 2020

WWE teased a lot of blockbuster matches for Extreme Rules. Did you catch them all?

What exactly does WWE have planned for the Extreme Rules pay per view?

Brian Thornsburg

The Extreme Rules pay per view is less than a month away and while the official matchcard is still being filled, WWE hinted at a lot of interesting matchups over the last couple of weeks. Furthermore, they have done so in a way that leaves just enough to keep the WWE Universe interested while also moving each storyline forward in a meaningful way.

With that in mind and WWE needing to give fans a reason to watch the upcoming Extreme Rules pay per view, here are five feuds the company has teased for the event.

#5 The Street Profits versus Andrade and Angel Garza

The Street Profits want the smoke, but will they keep the gold at Extreme Rules?

The Street Profits defeated The Viking Raiders Monday Night on Raw to retain the tag team titles and one has to wonder what happens next? Fans didn't have to wonder for very long however as Andrade and Angel Garza ambushed the champs and left them shaken.

While The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits saga was fun to watch play out, especially with the introduction of the ninjas, it is nice to see new opponents step up to face the champs. This could also be a shining moment for both Andrade and Angel Garza, who have been stagnating lately.

In fact, between Andrade losing the United States title to Apollo Crews earlier last month and the ongoing turmoil between Zelina Vega's clients, winning the tag team titles might just be the step up they need right now. It could also help lead to the eventual end of their tag team and force Vega to make a choice between her clients.

