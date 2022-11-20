From Andre The Giant and Big Show to Braun Strowman and Omos, the WWE Universe has witnessed several giants enter the squared circle.

While watching them squash smaller stars is entertaining, the real fun begins when they take on someone their size.

Click on the video above to check out the full list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

Fans have been able to see various 'Kaiju vs. Kaiju' matchups in the promotion. It's always a sight to behold when two giants collide inside the ring.

In the video above, we talk about the five best matches where two larger-than-life superstars took on each other.

These are some of the best mega brawls between giants inside the WWE ring

The five matches we have chosen for the list in our video above are:

Yokozuna vs. Vader

Brothers of Destruction vs. Big Daddy V and Mark Henry

Mark Henry vs. The Big Show

The Undertaker vs. Kane (Inferno match)

Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker

Watch the video in its entirety to learn more about these mega brawls.

Which of these fights is your favorite? Do let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes