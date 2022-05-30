5 members of Roman Reigns' family who could join The Bloodline 

Roman Reigns and The Usos have dominated SmackDown over the past year and have affectionately become known as The Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief and The Usos are members of the famous Anoa'i family, which is one of the best-known wrestling families in the history of the business. Rikishi, The Wild Samoans, Umaga, Yokozuna, and several other legends are all related to Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Whilst several legends have already made an impact in the company, there are a few other members of the family who could join forces with The Bloodline.

#5. Simone Johnson

There have been several conversations online recently regarding The Bloodline and whether or not they need a female presence. The Judgment Day has Rhea Ripley, and if The Bloodline ever have to go up against Edge's stable, then a female could come in handy.

Simone Johnson is the daughter of one of WWE's greatest ever superstars, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson). Simone recently became Ava Raine and it appears that her WWE debut could be right around the corner.

Nothing is stopping Raine from debuting as a heel and going on to make more history under the wing of The Bloodline on SmackDown. Johnson has been at the Performance Center since 2020 and is more than ready to make an impact in the wrestling world.

#4. Roman Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa

It's hard to see Solo Sikoa joining his brothers, The Usos, on SmackDown, since his name, by definition, makes it clear that he wants to walk alone. However, there is a chance that he could be added to the group.

The Bloodline has been dominant over the past year and now holds six of the company's biggest championships. This leaves the question of where to go for them now, the mid-card can't be dominated whilst The Usos are busy defending their Tag Team Championships. This means that they need another recruit in order to get to all of the Championships available.

Sikoa is the closest blood member and would easily be convinced to join his brothers if given the chance.

#3. Naomi

Naomi recently walked out of WWE alongside Sasha Banks after issues with the Women's Tag Team Championships. The two women have since been suspended without pay but whilst still under contract, there is a chance that they could return.

Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso and has worked with her husband on TV several times. If a female was set to be added to the group, then Naomi would be the obvious choice. It would depend on how WWE deals with her recent walkout and if she is able to return as a heel.

#2. Tamina

Tamina Snuka is a distant relative of the Anoa'i family after her father Jimmy Snuka married Sharon Georgi. Snuka made her debut on WWE TV alongside The Usos 12 years ago and has since been able to push forward in the Women's Division.

Tamina has been stuck in the 24/7 Championship picture in recent months, so joining The Bloodline would be a huge break for her and would allow her to step back into the ring and show what she's capable of. Snuka is yet to win a singles Women's Championship and The Bloodline could finally be the answer to her title drought.

#1. The Rock

The Rock is the most famous member of The Anoa'i Family, but the former WWE Champion is rumored to be returning to the company to face off against Roman Reigns. The Great One and Reigns should be set to collide at WrestleMania 39, but the added stipulation here could be that if Reigns is able to win, then The Rock has to join The Bloodline.

The Rock would be forced to acknowledge Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief and would then prove that he is the greatest member of the family.

Roman Reigns is the biggest heel in the company at present and is unpinned for almost two years. If The Rock can't stop him, then who can?

