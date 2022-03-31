5 memorable Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns showdowns before WWE WrestleMania 38

The Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar feud is to the current WWE as Steve Austin vs. The Rock was to the Attitude Era. There's nothing bigger in professional wrestling right now besides the title unification feud between the two behemoths.

Reigns and Lesnar will lock horns at WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in their third encounter at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This makes them the third pair of rivals to appear thrice in the mega-event alongside Steve Austin vs. The Rock and The Undertaker vs. Triple H.

Furthermore, the Reigns-Lesnar matchup will become the first to headline the legendary event on three different occasions. They have crossed paths a few times already, and before they collide in the 'Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time,' let's look at some of the most intense contests between The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate.

On our list, we will focus on the five best Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns showdowns before WWE WrestleMania 38 in no chronological order.

#5. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins - WrestleMania 31 for WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins with WWE Championship.

Following his Royal Rumble 2015 win, Reigns challenged Lesnar, then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania. It was the main event of a fantastic night, and it truly surpassed all the expectations.

The bout had a ton of turns and twists. The already great match went to another level when Seth 'Freakin' Rollins' entered the scenario.

He managed to pull off the heist of the century as he cashed in on his Money in the Bank contract and won the title. Nonetheless, it was the beginning of a great feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

#4. Universal Championship match - WrestleMania 34

The only two superstars to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania squared off at WrestleMania 34 for Lesnar's Universal Championship. Reigns won the Elimination Chamber and had the momentum behind him.

It was a back-and-forth contest where both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar had their chances. However, six F-5s made all the difference as Lesnar finally managed to put his opponent to rest.

#3. Steel Cage match for Universal Championship - The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at Greatest Royal Rumble.

The Head of The Table received a rematch against Brock Lesnar at The Greatest Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in 2018. The two titans collided inside a steel cage match at the King Abdullah Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The bout was as brutal as it gets. Both superstars looked equally strong during the match. The tough contest came to a tumultuous conclusion as Reigns eventually broke the cage with a crushing spear on Lesnar.

Unfortunately for Reigns, the champion was the first to fall to the ground, so the title remained with Lesnar.

#2. Universal Championship match - SummerSlam 2018

WWE @WWE Lesnar vs. Reigns... witness the next chapter of this rivalry at SummerSlam, Streaming Live this Sun. on WWE Network Lesnar vs. Reigns... witness the next chapter of this rivalry at SummerSlam, Streaming Live this Sun. on WWE Network

The feud between the five-time and the ten-time world champion continued following the controversial end in Riyadh. They fought once more at SummerSlam.

Braun Strowman, then-Mr. Money in the Bank was ringside for the match. He planned to cash in his briefcase on the eventual winner of the main event.

The Monster had to pay for his presence as The Beast left the ring to beat him and throw the briefcase away. Reigns was ultimately able to win with some help from this diversion. He pinned Lesnar with a devastating spear.

#1. WWE Universal Championship - Crown Jewel 2021

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar locked horns in Saudi Arabia last year. However, the situation differed greatly from their previous encounters due to Reigns having The Usos and Paul Heyman by his side.

The Beast attacked The Bloodline, but 3-on-1 was just too much. The Tribal Chief continued his tremendous title reign by defeating his opponent thanks to a cheap shot and some timely interference by The Usos.

The months of the buildup to the feud may come to a grand climax at WrestleMania 38. Who do you think should win and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

